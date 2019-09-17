Ramsey honored

Family and friends gathered at R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks on Sunday, Sept. 1, to celebrate the life of Chesterfield County...

Family and friends gathered at R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks on Sunday, Sept. 1, to celebrate the life of Chesterfield County resident Wanda Castelow Ramsey, who died Aug. 18, 2019, at age 70. Each person who attended was asked to write a message on a balloon to be released. (Jane Bennett photo)_