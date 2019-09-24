Trending

Anti-human trafficking event coming Sept. 30

Announcements September 24, 2019 Press release

The Richmond Justice Initiative is hosting an anti-human trafficking event Monday, Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Church, 12501 Life Trail in Chester.

The evening will feature a movie and discussion panel that includes police chief Jeffrey Katz, assistant commonwealth’s attorney Erin Barr, House of Refuge director Linda Addison and RJI director of development Heather Caleb.

The event is free, but note that adult material will be presented, with footage from red light districts and re-enactments of what some victims experience.

It is recommended for mature audiences. Parental discretion is advised. No child care will be provided.

‘It takes a village’: ChesterFest is Saturday

Salem Church educator is ‘Principal of the Year’

School board candidates profiled for Nov. 5 election

