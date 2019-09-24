FOLAR to host ‘Paddle-or-Battle’ Sept. 28

All levels of paddlers welcome to preserve the Appomattox River during the 12th annual “Paddle or Battle” on Saturday, Sept. 28. Paddle or Battle...

All levels of paddlers welcome to preserve the Appomattox River during the 12th annual “Paddle or Battle” on Saturday, Sept. 28.



Paddle or Battle is an opportunity for a recreational paddle or a competitive race in a canoe, kayak, or SUP board on the scenic Appomattox River.



The 10-mile route begins at the Hopewell City Marina near the convergence with the James River and ends at Petersburg Pocahontas Island Park.



New this year, Hopewell Recreation and Parks is offering a guided paddle that includes all equipment and a dedicated morning shuttle. A shorter, 2-mile-out-and-back route is available.



The entire 10-mile route is flat water in the tidal section of the river with some current. The incoming tide is expected for the event. Buoys, mile markers, and guide boats will be out along the course. Shuttles will run to and from the start and finish from Petersburg to Hopewell, from 7:45 to 9 a.m. l and from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Kayak rentals are available. Call (804) 490-8143 to reserve.



Advance registration is $25 per adult and $20 for those under 18, students, and active-retired military. Day of event registration is $35 and $30, respectively. Registration is at folar-va.org.



Day of sign-in/registration starts at 7:45 a.m. Race starts at 10 a.m.



For questions or kayak rental, email contactus@folar-va.org or call (804) 490-8143 or 543-0325.