Daughters of the American Revolution honored

The Chesterfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently received awards from the national organization for presenting Constitution kits to Chesterfield County classrooms last year during Constitution Week. Pictured from left are committee members Shelby Chandler, June Keller, Ruth Snead and Brenda Weir.