Trending

Daughters of the American Revolution honored

CommunityHonors October 1, 2019 Press release

scroll420
The Chesterfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently received awards from the national organization for presenting Constitution kits to Chesterfield County... Daughters of the American Revolution honored

The Chesterfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently received awards from the national organization for presenting Constitution kits to Chesterfield County classrooms last year during Constitution Week. Pictured from left are committee members Shelby Chandler, June Keller, Ruth Snead and Brenda Weir.

Defense Supply Center Richmond has new commander, HQ

Defense Supply Center Richmond has new commander, HQ

Community Oct 1, 2019

Things are somewhat new at Defense Supply Center Richmond....
Mixed-use development at Courthouse area?

Mixed-use development at Courthouse area?

Economic Development Oct 1, 2019

A 124-acre development is being proposed for the northeast...

It’s time to investigate the EDAs

Letters Oct 1, 2019

Editor: After the megasite was withdrawn by the Chesterfield Economic Development...

Do something about Shoosmith landfill odors!

Letters Oct 1, 2019

Editor: When looking to move closer to work, we found the...
Chesterfield comic creators prepare for Zine Fest

Chesterfield comic creators prepare for Zine Fest

Art Oct 1, 2019

Pencil shavings and ink stains are just a few...
Old Lane Crossing, solar park approved; Carvana deferred until October

Old Lane Crossing, solar park approved; Carvana deferred until October

Board of Supervisors Oct 1, 2019

Chesterfield County supervisors last week unanimously approved rezoning applications...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.