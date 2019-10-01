Do something about Shoosmith landfill odors!

Editor: When looking to move closer to work, we found the lovely community of Bel Arbor in 2000. We noticed the Shoosmith sign as...

When looking to move closer to work, we found the lovely community of Bel Arbor in 2000. We noticed the Shoosmith sign as we turned onto Iron Bridge Road, but never gave it a thought. Those who would become our neighbors didn’t mention the foul-smelling early morning and evening air. We would not realize there was a problem until after we moved in.



Over the years, in spite of community complaints, the problem has only gotten worse. There have been petitions (change.org under “landfill odor elimination”) and participation at community meetings to explain how the odors are affecting our quality of life. Although complaints continue, apparently there haven’t been enough to bring about a resolution.



I was happy to learn that there’s a Shoosmith Odor Tracker that tallies our complaints, yet sadly, not many people are using it compared with the number of families affected. It’s likely that the majority of those in the vicinity of Shoosmith are not yet aware that they can register to submit complaints at https://www.odorreports.com/registerme.php. From now on, instead of voicing your frustration, please go to the website and use the tracker, and hopefully, together we can make a real difference.



By the way, the next Shoosmith Community Outreach group meeting to update us on activities at the landfill will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Community Development Building, 9800 Government Center Parkway.

Margot Miller