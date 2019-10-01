Pumpkin time!

Nancy Hoover, on left, and Charles Culley unloaded pumpkins from New Mexico on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The pumpkins are...

Nancy Hoover, on left, and Charles Culley unloaded pumpkins from New Mexico on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The pumpkins are shipped from the Navajo reservation near Farmington, N.M., and sales also support the Hopi, Pueblo and Zuni tribes. The annual pumpkin sale at 6600 Greenyard Road will run through Oct. 31. Hours are 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (804) 748-2439 or 777-9163. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)