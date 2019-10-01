Trending

Pumpkin time!

Church EventsCommunity October 1, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

Nancy Hoover, on left, and Charles Culley unloaded pumpkins from New Mexico on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The pumpkins are... Pumpkin time!

Nancy Hoover, on left, and Charles Culley unloaded pumpkins from New Mexico on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The pumpkins are shipped from the Navajo reservation near Farmington, N.M., and sales also support the Hopi, Pueblo and Zuni tribes. The annual pumpkin sale at 6600 Greenyard Road will run through Oct. 31. Hours are 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (804) 748-2439 or 777-9163. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

Defense Supply Center Richmond has new commander, HQ

Community Oct 1, 2019

Things are somewhat new at Defense Supply Center Richmond....
Mixed-use development at Courthouse area?

Economic Development Oct 1, 2019

A 124-acre development is being proposed for the northeast...

It’s time to investigate the EDAs

Letters Oct 1, 2019

Editor: After the megasite was withdrawn by the Chesterfield Economic Development...

Do something about Shoosmith landfill odors!

Letters Oct 1, 2019

Editor: When looking to move closer to work, we found the...
Chesterfield comic creators prepare for Zine Fest

Art Oct 1, 2019

Pencil shavings and ink stains are just a few...
Old Lane Crossing, solar park approved; Carvana deferred until October

Board of Supervisors Oct 1, 2019

Chesterfield County supervisors last week unanimously approved rezoning applications...
