C’ville company breaks ground on luxury apartments
CommunityEconomic DevelopmentHousing October 8, 2019 Press release
Cathcart Group, a Charlottesville based real estate developer, recently broke ground on a 276-unit luxury apartment complex south of Iron Bridge Road on a 21-acre parcel at the intersection of Rivington Drive and Edenshire Road in Chester.
Known as The Reserve at Rivington, the first building is expected to be open in mid-2020.
Eight, three-story buildings will offer one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom den garden-style apartments ranging from 750 to 1,375 square feet. Monthly rents will start at $1,200.
The apartment homes will feature luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, 9-foot ceilings, a full-size washer and dryer, and a luxury bath with soaking tub. State-of-the-art kitchens include granite and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances.
Ample guest and resident parking, including detached garage parking, has been carefully planned throughout the community.
The community includes a refined 6,800-square-foot clubhouse with a comfortable resident lounge, gas fireplace, luxury chef’s kitchen, wide-screen movie theater, conference room, business center, courtesy package acceptance space, and a game room featuring billiards and various game tables. A fully equipped, state-of-the-art fitness center and a separate Fitness on Demand studio will overlook a resort-style, saltwater swimming pool with a sun deck.
The Cathcart Group has been providing development, construction, and professional property management for over 30 years.
