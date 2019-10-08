Two-vehicle crash
For the RecordPolice October 8, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean
A crash involving a blue Hyundai Elantra and a black Toyota Corolla took place at 2:09 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, on Iron Bridge Road near Starbucks and Beach Road. A man driving the Elantra was transported to a hospital, according to witness Melissa Griffin. A man driving the Corolla and his daughter were uninjured, Griffin said. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)
