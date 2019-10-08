Two-vehicle crash

Trending

For the RecordPolice October 8, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

A crash involving a blue Hyundai Elantra and a black Toyota Corolla took place at 2:09 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, on Iron Bridge Road near Starbucks and Beach Road. A man driving the Elantra was transported to a hospital, according to witness Melissa Griffin. A man driving the Corolla and his daughter were uninjured, Griffin said. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

Supervisors Q &A: Why are you running and why should you be elected?

Board of Supervisors Oct 8, 2019

Beginning this week and running each week through Oct....
Bringing horses and humans together

Community Oct 8, 2019

When Chesterfield resident Sara Babb discovered she could intertwine...
For the Record Oct 8, 2019

A crash involving a blue Hyundai Elantra and a...

VSU hosting Ginger and Turmeric Field Day Oct. 24

Announcements Oct 8, 2019

It’s been in the news for years. Ginger has been hailed...
‘The Chase is on, with a few Miles left before its Pohl time’

Commentary Oct 8, 2019

I enjoy turning a phrase. Being a wordsmith has...
‘If you see something, say something’: Anti-human trafficking forum offers tips

Community Oct 8, 2019

The exploitation of humans for labor or sex has...
