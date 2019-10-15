B-17 bomber crashes

The Nine-0-Nine – a U.S. Army B-17G Flying Fortress bomber that was built in 1944 and had visited the Chesterfield airport several times –...

The Nine-0-Nine – a U.S. Army B-17G Flying Fortress bomber that was built in 1944 and had visited the Chesterfield airport several times – crashed Oct. 2 at Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Conn. The aircraft was destroyed by fire, with only a portion of a wing and the tail remaining. In the wake of accident, the Collings Foundation suspended its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season.