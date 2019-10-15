B-17 bomber crashes
CommunityFor the RecordMilitary October 15, 2019 Press release
The Nine-0-Nine – a U.S. Army B-17G Flying Fortress bomber that was built in 1944 and had visited the Chesterfield airport several times – crashed Oct. 2 at Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Conn. The aircraft was destroyed by fire, with only a portion of a wing and the tail remaining. In the wake of accident, the Collings Foundation suspended its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger came to town Friday, Oct....
Running each week through Oct. 30, the Village News...
Fall fashion show to benefit the James House
Community Oct 15, 2019
A “brunch at Tiffany’s” fall fashion show and champagne...
The Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library will host...
In the race for state Senate District 10, which...