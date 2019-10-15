Bar ass’n ranks attorneys for vacant judge seat

The Chesterfield Bar Association recently released the rankings of eight candidates who could fill the upcoming vacancy on the 12th Judicial Circuit Court District...

The Chesterfield Bar Association recently released the rankings of eight candidates who could fill the upcoming vacancy on the 12th Judicial Circuit Court District due to Judge T.J. Hauler’s retirement.



Candidates were evaluated based on character, temperament, professional aptitude and experience.



D. Gregory Carr and Jayne A. Pemberton were deemed “highly qualified” with 83 and 71 percent of the votes, respectively.



Others who were deemed “qualified” include: Pamela O’Berry, Travis R. Williams, Reneen E. Hewlett, John F. Childrey, Barbara B. Cooke and Ernest W. Powell.



The bar association requests that the state Legislature and Courts of Justice Committee continue to fund the judicial office being vacated and fill the position with one of the aforementioned candidates.