‘Unsung women of the civil rights movement’ coming Oct. 26

The Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library will host a fundraising event, featuring an interactive panel discussion called “The Role of Women in the Civil Rights Movement: The Chesterfield and Petersburg Experience.”



The program – which will include Theresa Ann Walker, civil rights activist and widow of the Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker – will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd, Chesterfield.



The event is free, but registration is required. A networking reception is scheduled at 6 p.m. and has a $10 admission fee.



The program will explore the foundational role of black women involved in civil rights. The panelists participating are author and researcher Elvatrice Belsches, Richmond-based artist Joel Howard, and Corey D. B. Walker, a senior fellow at the University of Richmond. Public historian Carmen Foster will moderate the discussion.



To register, email chooseccpl@chesterfield.gov or call (804) 717-6696.