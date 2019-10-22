Ryan Thomas Newport

Newport, Ryan Thomas, of Richmond, Va., passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was 38. He lived and loved courageously....

Newport, Ryan Thomas, of Richmond, Va., passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was 38. He lived and loved courageously. Ryan was the ever-loving, ever-caring son of Fonda Jo Newport and Thomas Asher Newport, and the father of Isabel (age 11) and Tristan Newport (age 5), of whom will be raised and forever-loved by their beautiful mother, Rene Verbeck. He was born in Kentucky, but resided in Virginia and California for much of his adulthood. Throughout his life, beloved places of visit for him were the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Florida’s coasts. Ryan was an alumnus of Trinity Episcopal School and the University of Richmond, where he secured a bachelor of science degree in Business Studies, graduating with highest honors. He was an impassioned entrepreneur, launching, managing, and selling businesses, mastering the art of the sale and marketing. He mentored hundreds of people struggling with addiction and mental health issues. And he deeply loved his partner, Brooke Schenkel, of Dallas, Texas; they were preparing to move from Richmond to Dallas to settle in their new home and occupational appointments. Ryan often spoke of Brooke as his soulmate and angel. He will forever be remembered for his deep and abiding love for and dedication to his parents and family, especially his children. Ryan will equally be remembered with affection as the most memorable guy in the room. His striking red hair and aquamarine eyes, joined by infectious humor, commanded the attention and smiles and hearts of every person he met. Of notable importance, Ryan was predeceased by his beloved maternal grandmother, Gladys Liles, whom his family imagines are together now, eternally. He is survived by numerous other family members and close friends. Ryan’s sister, Erica Newport, Ph.D., is a university-wide chair, and his brother-in-law, Csaba Osvath, Ph.D., is a professor and researcher in the Greater Tampa Bay area. Friends shared that Ryan was generous, extremely intelligent, authentic and charming. He was, indeed, as “likable as they come.” A funeral service for Ryan will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Hopewell, Va., where Ryan was baptized and attended throughout his youth. The family will receive friends and family following the service at their private home. For their loving care, attention and kindness, Ryan’s family would like to acknowledge the supportive leadership of Hopewell’s First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor your memories of Ryan by making a donation to help support his two children’s future university studies. Checks may be made payable to Fonda and Thomas Newport (Please write “education” in the memo line), who are creating a higher education fund in his name, with Erica and Csaba, to support Isabel and Tristan’s future academic pursuits. As we fondly imagine him saying, “peace out,” Ryan!