Christmas Mother live, silent auction Nov. 16

The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Committee is hard at work preparing for the upcoming holiday. The charity’s mission is that no local child is without food, clothes, toys and books, and that no elder forgotten during the holidays.



The group’s 12th annual live silent auction will be held the evening of Saturday, Nov. 16. The fundraiser is sponsored by local businesses, so proceeds from ticket sales and bidding items and cash sponsorships can go directly to helping children and elders in need.



The auction is a festive event with delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres, adult beverages and soft drinks, music and various interesting items for bidding.



Wayne Covil, a familiar face from WTVR channel 6, is the auctioneer. The auction will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Cultural Center of India, 6641 Ironbridge Parkway.



To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate bidding items, email hensel87@comcast.net.