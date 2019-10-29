Davenport, Miles vying for commonwealth’s attorney

Stacey Davenport Age: 42 Status: Married with two children Why I should be elected? I am the only candidate in this race who supports...

Age: 42

Status: Married with two children



Why I should be elected?

I am the only candidate in this race who supports keeping School Resource Officers in our schools to keep our children and teachers safe.

I am the only candidate with the ability to rebuild the trust with our law enforcement and work cooperatively with Sheriff Karl Leonard, Police Chief Jeff Katz and the men and women in his department, and other leaders in our criminal justice system.

I will evaluate each case individually and make decisions based on the facts of that case, rather than applying a “one-size-fits-all,” cookie-cutter approach that serves a political agenda but harms public safety.



What do you want to accomplish?

I will make protecting our families the top priority of my office. I will work with the police and other agencies to educate people about signs of abuse, addiction, and mental health crises in an effort to prevent violence in the home, and I will also increase the use of evidence-based prosecution to effectively prosecute domestic violence and child abuse cases.

I will work with Chesterfield police and the surrounding jurisdictions to establish a regional task force to fight human trafficking, which will allow us to more effectively prosecute these crimes.

I will work with Sheriff Leonard to support and build on the award-winning Heroin Addiction Recovery Program to help defendants fight to overcome addiction both during and after their incarceration.



What is something voters probably don’t know about you?

The only elected position I am interested in is Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney. I am not running for commonwealth’s attorney to use it as a political stepping stone towards some other elected position, and I will devote all of my time and attention on ensuring the ongoing safety of our community.

Scott Miles

Age: 51

Status: Married with two children



Why should I be elected?

The most important reason has to do with my guiding philosophy that fairness in our courthouses enhances safety on our streets. Over the past year of service, I’ve demonstrated my commitment to this principle through the implementation of policies designed to mitigate the effects of historical disparities, inequities and bias.

Another reason is my leadership qualities and organizational skills, initially developed as a military officer, and refined during years in the legal community serving as a supervising attorney, president of a local bar group, and now Chesterfield’s Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The final reason is my reputation within the legal community, earned over a 23-year career of successful prosecution and defense work, for competence, integrity, equanimity and hard work.



What do you want to accomplish?

I want to continue to reduce the use of cash bail to ultimate extinction. The archaic practice of requiring a money bond of low-risk defendants discriminates against the poor, yields no public safety benefit and undermines public confidence in the fairness of our justice system.

I plan to complete our pilot felony drug possession diversion program to provide an early pathway to professional treatment and recovery support services, and revise that program as needed to become the default approach to prosecuting overdose and “simple possession” cases. Our ultimate goal shouldn’t be to obtain felony convictions and jail sentences for those engaging in non-violent, self-harming behavior; it should be to encourage, facilitate and incentivize recovery efforts so that these members of our community can regain their health, raise their children competently, hold jobs, maintain housing, and help carry our collective load instead of adding to it.

I will support the establishment of a mental health docket in our courthouse to intervene in cases in which untreated mental illness has manifested itself in lower-level, non-violent criminal behavior.



What is something that voters probably do not know about you?

I’m a combat veteran, having served as a platoon leader in the Persian Gulf War and Somalia. I was awarded the Army Commendation Medal twice, the Army Achievement Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, Senior Parachutist wings, and the Air Assault badge.