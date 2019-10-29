Fire briefs

Four adults and six children were left homeless when fire broke out at a residence in the 8700 block of Belmont Road on Thursday,...

Lt. Jason Elmore of Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing from the attic of the two-story home. Occupants had evacuated while crews were on the way, Elmore said.



The occupants are being assisted by family. The cause was ruled as electrical.



Meadowbrook Country Club

Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the Meadowbrook Country Club, 3700 Cogbill Road, on Thursday, Oct. 24 around 6:30 p.m. for a possible fire in the sporting goods shop.



The building was evacuated while crews were on the way.

“A haze and odor was determined to be a water heater that had suffered an electrical failure,” Elmore said. “The outside of the water heater was lightly scorched.” The club was closed due to the incident.