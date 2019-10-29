Man shot, dies; suspect arrested

A 24-year-old resident of the 4100 block of Walderbrook Court – located near Turner and Belmont roads – was arrested last week and charged...

Brockenbrough

A 24-year-old resident of the 4100 block of Walderbrook Court – located near Turner and Belmont roads – was arrested last week and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of Tyvin K. Dixon, 28.



Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the 9700 block of River Road in Matoaca. Dixon was transported to an area hospital, where he died.



Kevin R. Brockenbrough was arrested Oct. 22 and was being held in the Chesterfield County Jail, according to police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.