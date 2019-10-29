Trending

Man shot, dies; suspect arrested

Police October 29, 2019 Press release

A 24-year-old resident of the 4100 block of Walderbrook Court – located near Turner and Belmont roads – was arrested last week and charged... Man shot, dies; suspect arrested
Brockenbrough

A 24-year-old resident of the 4100 block of Walderbrook Court – located near Turner and Belmont roads – was arrested last week and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of Tyvin K. Dixon, 28.

Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the 9700 block of River Road in Matoaca. Dixon was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Kevin R. Brockenbrough was arrested Oct. 22 and was being held in the Chesterfield County Jail, according to police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.

Fall Sports Video Highlights

Sports Oct 29, 2019

By Shavonne Johnson

Chesterfield recognized for budget innovations

Chesterfield Government Oct 29, 2019

Chesterfield County was recently honored by the Virginia Government Finance Officers’...

Christmas Mother live, silent auction Nov. 16

Announcements Oct 29, 2019

The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas...
Ross wants gun rights for felons, yes to Confederate statues

Politics Oct 29, 2019

State Senate District 16 doesn’t feature conventional candidates. Disbarred...
Carvana project, airport lease approved

Board of Supervisors Oct 29, 2019

By a 4-1 vote with Jim Holland dissenting, the...
Editorial cartoon

Art Oct 29, 2019

