Trending
Fall Sports Video Highlights Fall Sports Video Highlights

Fall Sports Video Highlights

Sports October 29, 2019 VN Staff

By Shavonne Johnson Fall Sports Video Highlights

By Shavonne Johnson

Full highlights of Thomas Dale’s thrilling 19-14 win over Matoaca.
HAIL MARY! Thomas Dale gets a miracle to beat Matoaca with no time left.
Full highlights of L.C. Bird’s 7-2 win over Cosby.
L.C. Bird’s Angel Hines becomes the first female football player in school history.
Matoaca vs. Colonial Heights, and an interview with Annie Grace Louthan.
Matoaca rallies, but falls to Dinwiddie 20-15.
Hopewell thumps Thomas Dale, 44-7
Thomas Dale vs. Matoaca girls volleyball
Matoaca mauls Meadowbrook, Dreher scores five touchdowns.
Matoaca rolls against J.R. Tucker
Hermitage edges Thomas Dale, 20-15
Thomas Dale dominates the Battle of Chester, 28-0

Fall Sports Video Highlights

Fall Sports Video Highlights

Sports Oct 29, 2019

By Shavonne Johnson

Chesterfield recognized for budget innovations

Chesterfield Government Oct 29, 2019

Chesterfield County was recently honored by the Virginia Government Finance Officers’...

Christmas Mother live, silent auction Nov. 16

Announcements Oct 29, 2019

The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas...
Ross wants gun rights for felons, yes to Confederate statues

Ross wants gun rights for felons, yes to Confederate statues

Politics Oct 29, 2019

State Senate District 16 doesn’t feature conventional candidates. Disbarred...
Carvana project, airport lease approved

Carvana project, airport lease approved

Board of Supervisors Oct 29, 2019

By a 4-1 vote with Jim Holland dissenting, the...
Editorial cartoon

Editorial cartoon

Art Oct 29, 2019

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.