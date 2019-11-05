Combat Challenge competitors
CommunityFire & EMSFor the Record November 5, 2019 Press release
Chesterfield firefighters Bebhinn Rae, Lisette Fuentes, Danielle Drinnon, Kendall Litchfield and Audrey Baise competed in the World Firefighter Combat Challenge in Montgomery, Ala. from Oct. 21-26.
Combat Challenge competitors
Community Nov 5, 2019
Chesterfield firefighters Bebhinn Rae, Lisette Fuentes, Danielle Drinnon, Kendall...
Fine arts center
Community Nov 5, 2019
Workers were recently working on the Baxter Perkinson Center...
Burnett enjoys keeping her students guessing
Schools Nov 5, 2019
“The louder, the better” is Kimberly Burnett’s teaching philosophy....
Caught reading the Village News
Community Nov 5, 2019
Shirley Turner and her daughter, Shiree Parnell, were recently...
By Josh Mathews, Soren Rutherford and Joe Short Thomas...
Burton commits to Va. Wesleyan
Baseball Nov 5, 2019
While coach Jake Wiseman continues to rebuild L.C. Bird’s...