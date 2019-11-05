Former county building repurposed for bank

Chesapeake Bank recently held a ground-breaking at their new Chesterfield location, 10000 Courtview Road. The building formerly was used by the state Department of...

Chesapeake Bank recently held a ground-breaking at their new Chesterfield location, 10000 Courtview Road. The building formerly was used by the state Department of Motor Vehicles and the county Risk Management Department. Pictured from left are Tommy Adams, Elizabeth Ditsler, Cheryl Norton and Kimberly Neal. (Courtesy photo)