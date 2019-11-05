Trending

Former county building repurposed for bank

Business November 5, 2019 Press release

scroll433
Chesapeake Bank recently held a ground-breaking at their new Chesterfield location, 10000 Courtview Road. The building formerly was used by the state Department of... Former county building repurposed for bank

Chesapeake Bank recently held a ground-breaking at their new Chesterfield location, 10000 Courtview Road. The building formerly was used by the state Department of Motor Vehicles and the county Risk Management Department. Pictured from left are Tommy Adams, Elizabeth Ditsler, Cheryl Norton and Kimberly Neal. (Courtesy photo)

It’s a package deal: Mexican company coming to Meadowville Technology Park

It’s a package deal: Mexican company coming to Meadowville Technology Park

Economic Development Nov 5, 2019

Cartograf, a leading provider of packaging solutions across a...

Hughes responds to political ad

Letter to the Editor Nov 5, 2019

My opponent, Tim McPeters, purchased a full-page ad in last week’s...

Man, woman charged in child’s death

For the Record Nov 5, 2019

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash that...
Former county building repurposed for bank

Former county building repurposed for bank

Business Nov 5, 2019

Chesapeake Bank recently held a ground-breaking at their new...
iMPREG Group expands near county airport

iMPREG Group expands near county airport

Economic Development Nov 5, 2019

A German-Danish company recently held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate...
The role of women in the civil rights movement

The role of women in the civil rights movement

Events Nov 5, 2019

By Joshua Johnson Teresa Walker was the featured speaker...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.