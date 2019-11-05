Trending

Hughes responds to political ad

Letter to the Editor November 5, 2019 Public Comment

My opponent, Tim McPeters, purchased a full-page ad in last week’s Village News in which he criticized me personally and professionally in an attempt...

My opponent, Tim McPeters, purchased a full-page ad in last week’s Village News in which he criticized me personally and professionally in an attempt to convince citizens to vote for him.

In the ad, he also disclosed my home address, which I consider completely unethical and, frankly, shameful.

I am a single mother with a teenage son, and I live in a quiet neighborhood in North Chesterfield. This has compromised my family’s and my neighbors’ safety. I have contacted law enforcement, and they consider this a sufficient threat that they are planning to patrol my street until the election on Nov. 5.

I have chosen to conduct a positive, fact-based campaign to highlight my accomplishments and present future plans that benefit the Chesterfield County community.

I don’t understand how anyone, let alone a long-time public servant like McPeters, could think that compromising my family’s safety is acceptable behavior. I would never disclose McPeters’ address. His family’s safety is more important to me than any political gain.

Jenefer Hughes
Commissioner of the Revenue

Hughes responds to political ad

Letter to the Editor Nov 5, 2019

My opponent, Tim McPeters, purchased a full-page ad in last week’s...

Man, woman charged in child’s death

For the Record Nov 5, 2019

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash that...
Former county building repurposed for bank

Former county building repurposed for bank

Business Nov 5, 2019

Chesapeake Bank recently held a ground-breaking at their new...
iMPREG Group expands near county airport

iMPREG Group expands near county airport

Economic Development Nov 5, 2019

A German-Danish company recently held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate...
The role of women in the civil rights movement

The role of women in the civil rights movement

Events Nov 5, 2019

By Joshua Johnson Teresa Walker was the featured speaker...
Robertson convicted of $10M fraud

Robertson convicted of $10M fraud

Courts Nov 5, 2019

A former L.C. Bird football player was convicted by...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.