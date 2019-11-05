Hughes responds to political ad

My opponent, Tim McPeters, purchased a full-page ad in last week’s Village News in which he criticized me personally and professionally in an attempt...

In the ad, he also disclosed my home address, which I consider completely unethical and, frankly, shameful.



I am a single mother with a teenage son, and I live in a quiet neighborhood in North Chesterfield. This has compromised my family’s and my neighbors’ safety. I have contacted law enforcement, and they consider this a sufficient threat that they are planning to patrol my street until the election on Nov. 5.



I have chosen to conduct a positive, fact-based campaign to highlight my accomplishments and present future plans that benefit the Chesterfield County community.



I don’t understand how anyone, let alone a long-time public servant like McPeters, could think that compromising my family’s safety is acceptable behavior. I would never disclose McPeters’ address. His family’s safety is more important to me than any political gain.

Jenefer Hughes

Commissioner of the Revenue