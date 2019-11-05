iMPREG Group expands near county airport
Economic Development November 5, 2019 Press release
A German-Danish company recently held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its expansion near the Chesterfield County Airport.
On Oct. 4, county and company officials and others marked the addition of the company’s $4 million second phase, which includes manufacturing in a 45,000-square-foot facility at 8000 Whitepine Road.
The company’s glass fiber pipe liner product is one of the most popular solutions for trenchless sewer rehabilitation throughout the world, a press release states. The firm’s international clients trust its high quality to rehabilitate more than 280 miles of damaged pipes annually.
The Greater Richmond Partnership worked to recruit the company in 2017 and Chesterfield County Economic Development worked with the company on the expansion and opening of its North American headquarters.
Former county building repurposed for bank
Business Nov 5, 2019
The role of women in the civil rights movement
Events Nov 5, 2019
Robertson convicted of $10M fraud
Courts Nov 5, 2019
Combat Challenge competitors
Community Nov 5, 2019