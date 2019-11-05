It’s a package deal: Mexican company coming to Meadowville Technology Park

Cartograf, a leading provider of packaging solutions across a wide range of industrial sectors, announced Oct. 23 that it will invest $65.3 million to...

The 100-acre site will be located in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County.



The 100-acre site will be located in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County.



Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Georgia for the project, which will create 63 new jobs, according to a press release from Gov. Ralph Northam.



“Securing Cartograf’s first operation in the United States is a significant win for Virginia and is a strong testament to the outstanding global connectivity that we offer manufacturers of all sizes,” Northam said. “By locating in the greater Richmond region, Cartograf will have access to major markets and the Port of Virginia, which will support the company’s continued growth for years to come.”



Based in Mexico City, Cartograf provides packaging solutions to customers in over 40 industrial sectors worldwide, including food and beverage, personal hygiene, confectionary, and home products.



Since its founding in 1986, the company has worked to remain number one in folding and micro-corrugated printed packaging through the use of top-tier applied technology and modern facilities with high production capacity. Cartograf will establish its first folding and package printing facility in the United States to meet growing demand for its products in the northeast U.S. and Canadian markets.



“For the past 30 years, Cartograf has partnered with worldwide brands across a diverse group of industries and our products are part of people’s everyday lives through a large array of packaging solutions,” Cartograf president Juan Jose Paramo Riestra said in a press release. “Cartograf’s main facilities are located in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and as a result of constant organic growth and a substantial market share increase, the company is proud to announce its first overseas expansion…. This would not have been possible without the cooperation and support from Chesterfield County, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and The Keith Corp [of Charlotte, N.C.].”