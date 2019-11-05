Man, woman charged in child’s death

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of East Hundred Road and Meadowville Road on March...

Police said a Mazda Protege was traveling east on East Hundred Road when it began to turn left at a crossover, but then reentered the eastbound travel lane. A white Infiniti sport utility vehicle, which was traveling behind the Mazda, struck the Mazda and pushed it into the crossover.



The vehicles traveled into the westbound lanes, and the Mazda struck the rear bumper of another vehicle. A 5-year-old male, who was in a child seat in the back seat of the Mazda, was transported to an area hospital, where he died. An 18-month-old male, who was on the lap of the adult female passenger in the Mazda’s front seat, was not injured.



On Oct. 31, police obtained warrants for Datron L. Pierce, 22, who was driving the Mazda, and Mychae D. Goode, 24, who was a passenger in the Mazda. Both were arrested Nov. 1 are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.



Pierce, of the 1000 block of Pleasant Street in Henrico, was charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license and driving with an unrestrained child.



Goode, of the 5900 block of Autumnleaf Drive in Chesterfield, was charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, possession of marijuana, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle and allowing him to operate an uninsured motor vehicle.