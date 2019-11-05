Trending

The role of women in the civil rights movement

Events November 5, 2019 VN Staff

By Joshua Johnson Teresa Walker was the featured speaker at an Oct. 26 event at the Central Library: “The Role of Women in the... The role of women in the civil rights movement
The Richmond-area ‘Sisters in Song’ sang during an Oct. 26 event at the Central Library.
(Joshua Johnson photo)

By Joshua Johnson

Teresa Walker was the featured speaker at an Oct. 26 event at the Central Library: “The Role of Women in the Civil Rights Movement: The Chesterfield and Petersburg Experience.”

Walker was the wife of the late Rev. Wyatt T. Walker, who was known as Martin Luther King Jr.`s first in command and a strategist behind crucial moments in the civil rights era ranging of the 1950s and ’60s.

Although a mother of four, Walker did not let that hinder her from making a difference. Walker, alongside Coretta Scott King, Myrlie Evers-Williams, and Juanita Abernathy, participated in peaceful protests encouraging equality and desegregation.

The women were civil rights activists as well as a base of support for their husbands.

Walker was one of many who rode to Jackson, Miss., to take a long and consequential “Freedom Ride.”

She and her husband boarded the Freedom Bus on May 24, 1961. The bus traveled from Atlanta through Montgomery and Birmingham, Ala., to Jackson. Upon arrival, the police were waiting to take them to jail.

“They threw us in the paddy wagon,” Walker said. After a week of confinement, Walker was freed. She related that guards did vaginal checks without gloves.

Among those present at the library event were Carmen Foster, Elvatrice Belsches, Corey D.B. Walker and Joel Howard.

Foster was a part of the first wave of black students who desegregated Richmond public schools.

Belsches is a public historian and archival researcher known for having the verified Maggie L. Walker`s birth year as 1864.

Walker, a scholar and academic leader, is a visiting professor at the University of Richmond.

Howard was the first black student at Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Petersburg in the late 1960s when he was 10 years old.

It’s a package deal: Mexican company coming to Meadowville Technology Park

It’s a package deal: Mexican company coming to Meadowville Technology Park

Economic Development Nov 5, 2019

Cartograf, a leading provider of packaging solutions across a...

Hughes responds to political ad

Letter to the Editor Nov 5, 2019

My opponent, Tim McPeters, purchased a full-page ad in last week’s...

Man, woman charged in child’s death

For the Record Nov 5, 2019

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash that...
Former county building repurposed for bank

Former county building repurposed for bank

Business Nov 5, 2019

Chesapeake Bank recently held a ground-breaking at their new...
iMPREG Group expands near county airport

iMPREG Group expands near county airport

Economic Development Nov 5, 2019

A German-Danish company recently held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate...
The role of women in the civil rights movement

The role of women in the civil rights movement

Events Nov 5, 2019

By Joshua Johnson Teresa Walker was the featured speaker...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.