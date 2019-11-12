Public meeting on Fairground Park master plan

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is seeking input on the master plan for Fairgrounds Park, located at the intersection of Krause and Courthouse roads....

The public is invited to attend a public information meeting on the draft master plan from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Community Development Building, meeting rooms A and B, 9800 Government Center Parkway.



The public is welcome to comment on the plan during the meeting. Department staff will be present to answer questions and receive comments.



The Fairgrounds Park Master Plan will be finalized after this meeting.

For more information, call (804) 751-4482 or email llewellynja@chesterfield.gov.