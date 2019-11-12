Put Courthouse Landing on hold

Editor: So let’s just put a halt to this “Courthouse Landing” proposal until “negotiations” are complete on the Chesterfield EDA 59-acre property so that...

Editor:

So let’s just put a halt to this “Courthouse Landing” proposal until “negotiations” are complete on the Chesterfield EDA 59-acre property so that citizens may be informed of just what the “deal” is between the EDA and the developer!



Oh, and let’s not forget the FAA Flight Path OK too. We need information on that too.



This is ridiculous.



P.S. – A community informational meeting about the project will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Rd. This proposal at the Rt. 10/Rt. 288 entrance ramp includes approximately 59 acres of county land fronting on Courthouse Road, starting at the corner of Rt. 10 and running all the way to O.B. Gates Elementary.

Mike Uzel

Chester