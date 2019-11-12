Trending

Put Courthouse Landing on hold

Letter to the Editor November 12, 2019 Public Comment

Editor: So let’s just put a halt to this “Courthouse Landing” proposal until “negotiations” are complete on the Chesterfield EDA 59-acre property so that...

Editor:
So let’s just put a halt to this “Courthouse Landing” proposal until “negotiations” are complete on the Chesterfield EDA 59-acre property so that citizens may be informed of just what the “deal” is between the EDA and the developer!

Oh, and let’s not forget the FAA Flight Path OK too. We need information on that too.

This is ridiculous.

P.S. – A community informational meeting about the project will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Rd. This proposal at the Rt. 10/Rt. 288 entrance ramp includes approximately 59 acres of county land fronting on Courthouse Road, starting at the corner of Rt. 10 and running all the way to O.B. Gates Elementary.

Mike Uzel
Chester

Public meeting on Fairground Park master plan

Chesterfield Government Nov 12, 2019

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is seeking input on the master...

Put Courthouse Landing on hold

Letter to the Editor Nov 12, 2019

Editor: So let’s just put a halt to this “Courthouse Landing”...

Traffic is the major issue about Carvana

Letter to the Editor Nov 12, 2019

Editor: The Board of Supervisors missed the point in their approval...
Academy for special needs youth marks first year

Academy for special needs youth marks first year

Charity Nov 12, 2019

It’s been almost a year since Chesterfield’s Growth Through...
Robenson enjoys teaching kindergarten

Robenson enjoys teaching kindergarten

Schools Nov 12, 2019

Marguerite Christian Elementary’s Teacher of the Year had dreams...

Garlic – a burst of flavor that may also have some health benefits

Commentary Nov 12, 2019

I was recently asked to contribute to a cookbook that uses...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.