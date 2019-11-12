Three arrested following Route 150 shooting that injured man

Trending

For the RecordPolice November 12, 2019 Press release

    Police arrested three suspects in relation to a shooting that occurred on Chippenham Parkway (Route 150) at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

    In a press release, police said a tractor-trailer had just merged onto Chippenham Parkway north when its driver heard a gunshot. The driver realized he had been shot and saw a gold Hyundai Sonata occupied by three people passing his vehicle and heading north. The tractor-trailer driver recognized the car as one that had attempted to pull out in front of him while traveling on Commerce Road in Richmond. The tractor-trailer driver had the right of way and did not yield to the vehicle coming out of a business, police said. The tractor-trailer driver called the police and was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    An officer in the area spotted the Sonata and followed it. When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued, which ultimately led to Ferguson Street in Richmond, where the three suspects attempted to flee. After a brief foot chase, all three were taken into custody.

    Chazz L. Gordon, 31, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felony eluding. The investigation indicates that Gordon, of the 4500 block of Anderson Highway in Powhatan, was driving the vehicle and fired the shot at the tractor-trailer driver.

    Khadijah R. Neal, 25, of the 2100 block of Accommodation Street in Richmond, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of marijuana.

    Keyonna M. Wise, 26, of the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue in Richmond, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
    Wise and Neal were passengers in the vehicle.

    At this point, the investigation indicates that this shooting was related to road rage. All three suspects are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

