Traffic is the major issue about Carvana

The Board of Supervisors missed the point in their approval of Carvana for Woods Edge road. Yes, the usage of the actual property is not bad; yes, there is a buffer; and yes, the noise is contained. But the sight and the sound could only affect, at most, those subdivision homeowners immediately across the project, not the majority of homeowners in each subdivision.



What will affect everyone in Southcreek, Walthall Creek, and Riggers Stations subdivisions, however, is the traffic. That is the elephant in the room which supervisors failed to see. At minimum, there will be 500 employees in two shifts, plus at least a 100 truck trips a day. Consider just the 250 employees per shift: on shift change, that is about 125 cars heading north on Wood Edge and 125 going south. How long will it take 125 cars to get through the light at the intersection of Woods Edge and Ruffin Mill Roads? Thirty seconds a car? That’s 60 minutes to clear intersection for each shift. Then consider the further traffic jam on Ruffin Mill for cars turning onto the southbound I-95 ramp, a spot where there is already traffic congestion. We haven’t even considered the traffic going northbound on Woods Edge.



For homeowners living in those three subdivisions, there will be a traffic nightmare at every shift change. Shame on the Board of Supervisors for ignoring this problem.

Richard F. Papcun

Southcreek subdivision