L.C. Bird’s Barfield picks UVA

L.C. Bird running back and linebacker Chris Barfield has made his college decision. He’ll attend the University of Virginia and will have preferred walk-on status.

“I would first like to thank God for giving me the ability I have today,” Barfield said in a statement on his Twitter account @imchrisbarfield. “I would also like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teachers and everyone else that has helped me to get to where I am today,” he continued. “With that being said, I am excited to announce, as a PWO, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia.”

PWO status means that while the school has no scholarships left to offer for this season, Barfield can practice with the team, make the team, and play in games. From that point, if an athletic scholarship opens up, Barfield could receive it.

Over his two seasons on varsity, he spent the majority of his time on defense, but took an enhanced role on offense during his senior year.

In 21 games, he finished with 101 tackles, 62 of those solo, seven tackles for a loss, an interception and a fumble recovery in his career at linebacker. As a running back, he rushed for 319 yards on 70 carries as a senior in part-time duty.

More importantly, Barfield has shown excellent ability in the classroom with a 4.4 GPA, garnered offers from Ivy League schools like Columbia University.

Perhaps his special feature as a recruit is his willingness to go the extra mile helping others.

“He’s volunteered for the YMCA, he put on fundraisers for autism awareness, he mentors younger students in our success program at L.C. Bird,” said L.C. Bird football coach Troy Taylor. “He is the type of young man that I’d want my own son, Jackson, to become,” Taylor said.

He joins Anthony Harris and Jason Snelling as Skyhawks who have chosen to attend UVA. Snelling played seven years in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, and Harris is currently starting at safety for the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, his parents, Chris and Lena, both graduates of Virginia Tech, may have quite a dilemma on their hands. They’ll have a rooting interest in UVA.