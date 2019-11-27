Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Dec. 8

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. This year’s parade theme...

Route 10 will close between the Chester YMCA and Harrowgate Road starting at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and Route 10 will reopen after the parade, approximately 4 p.m. Come out and see floats, bands, dancers, and much, much more, including Santa himself!

If you would like to participate in the parade, time is running out. Applications and parade information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/chesterkiwanis/ or by contacting the Chester Kiwanis Parade Committee at chesterchristmasparade@verizon.net. The deadline for entries is December 1. Entry fee for participants is $50.

