L.C. Bird teacher named one of six REB Award winners

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the R.E.B. Foundation recently recognized six Chesterfield County teachers with R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence.

One of them, L.C. Bird High School teacher Elizabeth O’Shea, received a $9,000 development grant.

O’Shea plans to explore the historical World War II landscape of London to learn more about how the United Kingdom’s involvement shaped the outcome of the war. She will be touring museums and war sites throughout the city to experience the rich history firsthand.

In addition to the winners, five Chesterfield teachers were recognized as finalists, and each received a $750 unrestricted cash grant in recognition of their achievements in the classroom. These include Alysse Cullinan of L.C. Bird High and Kaitlyn Festa of Elizabeth Scott Elementary.

