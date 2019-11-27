Trending

L.C. Bird teacher named one of six REB Award winners

Schools November 27, 2019 Press release

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the R.E.B. Foundation recently recognized six Chesterfield County teachers with R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence.  One...

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the R.E.B. Foundation recently recognized six Chesterfield County teachers with R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence. 

One of them, L.C. Bird High School teacher Elizabeth O’Shea, received a $9,000 development grant. 

O’Shea plans to explore the historical World War II landscape of London to learn more about how the United Kingdom’s involvement shaped the outcome of the war. She will be touring museums and war sites throughout the city to experience the rich history firsthand.

In addition to the winners, five Chesterfield teachers were recognized as finalists, and each received a $750 unrestricted cash grant in recognition of their achievements in the classroom. These include Alysse Cullinan of  L.C. Bird High and Kaitlyn Festa of Elizabeth Scott Elementary. 

Mercy Mall

Mercy Mall

Community Nov 27, 2019

Misi Rose has found her calling. She is the...
The Hello Girls

The Hello Girls

Community Nov 27, 2019

The Country Club of Petersburg hosted a private screening...
Feeding one giant family, one plate at a time

Feeding one giant family, one plate at a time

Community Nov 27, 2019

Howlett’s will serve over 600 guests on Thanksgiving Thanksgiving...

Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Dec. 8

Events Nov 27, 2019

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the...

Petersburg Symphony Orchestra opening with “A Classic Holiday”

Events Nov 27, 2019

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will hold its second concert of its...

L.C. Bird teacher named one of six REB Award winners

Schools Nov 27, 2019

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the R.E.B. Foundation...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.