Petersburg Symphony Orchestra opening with “A Classic Holiday”

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will hold its second concert of its 42nd season on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. with “A Classic Holiday.” ...

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will hold its second concert of its 42nd season on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. with “A Classic Holiday.” The orchestra will be playing music that celebrates the spirit of this special season, including some Bach and Brahms, “Greensleeves,” “Carol of the Bells,” Sleigh Ride, and an audience sing-along.

More details about this concert are on the PSO website at petersburgsymphony.org, and tickets can be purchased there or at the door. Concerts take place at the Petersburg High School Auditorium.

Striving to be a permanent regional orchestra with a national impact, the PSO is making music for the Tri-Cities region and beyond. Ulysses Kirksey has been the PSO’s music director, for over 30 years, and he assumed the baton from the PSO’s founder Dr. F. Nathaniel, a distinguished educator at Virginia State University. The PSO is a diverse group of gifted musicians from all walks of life – some of them have been with the orchestra since it was founded in 1978.