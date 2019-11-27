Police Blotter

BATTERY DANTZLER CT (125xx block) 11/13/2019 2:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot. BENSLEY COMMONS BLVD (26xx block) 11/17/2019 9:30 p.m. –...

BATTERY DANTZLER CT (125xx block) 11/13/2019 2:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

BENSLEY COMMONS BLVD (26xx block) 11/17/2019 9:30 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery in parking lot. Electronics stolen from victim.

BEULAH OAKS LN (67xx block) 11/16/2019 5:30 p.m. – Basement window entered during burglary. Electronics stolen from residence.

CAMBERWELL RD (28xx block) 11/16/2019 3 p.m. – Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CASTLEWOOD RD (49xx block) 11/08/2019 12 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

CHESTERTOWNE RD (120xx block) 11/15/2019 10:20 p.m. – Rear sliding glass door entered during burglary. Electronics stolen from residence.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/15/2019 8:45 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 11/18/2019 7 a.m. – Vandalism at a scbool.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 11/14/2019 2 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

FALLING CREEK AVE (28xx block) 11/14/2019 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HIGHCREST RIDGE DR (71xx block) 11/12/2019 8 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

IRON BRIDGE RD (110xx block) 11/13/2019 7 p.m. – Bomb Case-Threat

IRON BRIDGE RD (113xx block) 11/12/2019 8 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from business.

IRON BRIDGE RD (121xx block) 11/18/2019 5 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from department store.

IRON BRIDGE RD (65xx block) 11/14/2019 3:37 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a convenience store. Money taken from business.

IVEY MILL RD (118xx block) 11/14/2019 8 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 11/15/2019 4 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 11/16/2019 4:45 p.m. – Money stolen from victim during pocket picking.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (49xx block) 11/17/2019 1:30 a.m. – Consumable goods, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (49xx block) 11/17/2019 2 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

LAWNWOOD DR (41xx block) 11/14/2019 7:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LEE ST (47xx block) 11/15/2019 6:30 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.

LIBERTY WY (7xx block) 11/16/2019 9:30 a.m. – Consumable goods, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MANGOWOOD DR (26xx block) 11/17/2019 5 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 11/15/2019 3 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

MEADOWDALE BLVD (32xx block) 11/17/2019 1 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 11/14/2019 8 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE TECHNOLOGY PY 11/18/2019 6 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

MILL RACE RD (32xx block) 11/14/2019 11 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

OLD CENTRALIA RD (114xx block) 11/17/2019 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

ORCHARDHILL DR (74xx block) 11/18/2019 2:15 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

PARK BRANCH LN (114xx block) 07/15/2018 8 a.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 11/09/2019 8 a.m. – Money and jewelry stolen from residence.

REDWATER CREEK RD (124xx block) 11/14/2019 2:15 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

REGAL CREST DR (60xx block) 11/15/2019 5:10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RITTENHOUSE DR (131xx block) 11/09/2019 12 p.m. – Money stolen from restaurant.

RIVERTERRACE RD (209xx block) 11/12/2019 6 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

RIVER RD (40xx block) 11/16/2019 7 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

S CHALKLEY RD (122xx block) 11/15/2019 6 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

S CHALKLEY RD (122xx block) 11/12/2019 7 p.m. – Electronics stolen from building.

SALEM CHURCH RD (96xx block) 11/17/2019 5 p.m. – Vandalism at a school.

SOUTH ST (35xx block) 11/18/2019 4 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm. 2020 Jeep blue SUV taken from victim along with clothing, consumable goods, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items.

SPOKE CT (55xx block) 10/05/2019 12 p.m. – Side window entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

STRATHMORE RD (61xx block) 11/17/2019 7 p.m. – Electronics and jewelry stolen from residence.

TIMONIUM DR (111xx block) 11/12/2019 4 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

TRANQUIL LN (59xx block) 11/15/2019 6:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 11/15/2019 5:45 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (39xx block) 11/12/2019 12 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

WENTWORTH ST (70xx block) 11/12/2019 5:15 p.m. – Electronic s stolen from residence.

WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 11/16/2019 7:47 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic