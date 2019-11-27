Trending

Police Blotter

Police Blotter November 27, 2019 VN Staff

BATTERY DANTZLER CT (125xx block) 11/13/2019 2:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot. BENSLEY COMMONS BLVD (26xx block) 11/17/2019 9:30 p.m. –...

BATTERY DANTZLER CT (125xx block) 11/13/2019 2:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

BENSLEY COMMONS BLVD (26xx block) 11/17/2019 9:30 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery in parking lot. Electronics stolen  from  victim.

BEULAH OAKS LN (67xx block) 11/16/2019 5:30 p.m. – Basement window entered during burglary. Electronics stolen from residence.

CAMBERWELL RD (28xx block) 11/16/2019 3 p.m. – Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CASTLEWOOD RD (49xx block) 11/08/2019 12 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

CHESTERTOWNE RD (120xx block) 11/15/2019 10:20 p.m. – Rear sliding glass door entered during  burglary. Electronics stolen from residence.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/15/2019 8:45 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 11/18/2019 7 a.m. – Vandalism at a scbool.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 11/14/2019 2 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

FALLING CREEK AVE (28xx block) 11/14/2019 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HIGHCREST RIDGE DR (71xx block) 11/12/2019 8 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

IRON BRIDGE RD (110xx block) 11/13/2019 7 p.m. – Bomb Case-Threat

IRON BRIDGE RD (113xx block) 11/12/2019 8 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from business.

IRON BRIDGE RD (121xx block) 11/18/2019 5 p.m. –  Bicycles stolen from department store.

IRON BRIDGE RD (65xx block) 11/14/2019 3:37 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a convenience store. Money taken from business.

IVEY MILL RD (118xx block) 11/14/2019 8 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 11/15/2019 4 p.m.  – Vandalism to a vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 11/16/2019 4:45 p.m. – Money stolen from victim during pocket picking.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (49xx block) 11/17/2019 1:30 a.m. – Consumable goods, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (49xx block) 11/17/2019 2 a.m. – Vandalism to a  vehicle.

LAWNWOOD DR (41xx block) 11/14/2019 7:30 p.m. – Electronics and  miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LEE ST (47xx block) 11/15/2019 6:30 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.

LIBERTY WY (7xx block) 11/16/2019 9:30 a.m. – Consumable goods, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MANGOWOOD DR (26xx block) 11/17/2019 5 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 11/15/2019 3 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

MEADOWDALE BLVD (32xx block) 11/17/2019 1 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 11/14/2019 8 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE TECHNOLOGY PY 11/18/2019 6 p.m. –  Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

MILL RACE RD (32xx block) 11/14/2019 11 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

OLD CENTRALIA RD (114xx block) 11/17/2019 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

ORCHARDHILL DR (74xx block) 11/18/2019 2:15 p.m. –  Vandalism to a residence.

PARK BRANCH LN (114xx block) 07/15/2018 8 a.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 11/09/2019 8 a.m. – Money and jewelry stolen from residence.

REDWATER CREEK RD (124xx block) 11/14/2019 2:15 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from  vehicle.

REGAL CREST DR (60xx block) 11/15/2019 5:10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RITTENHOUSE DR (131xx block) 11/09/2019 12 p.m. – Money stolen from restaurant.

RIVERTERRACE RD (209xx block) 11/12/2019 6 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

RIVER RD (40xx block) 11/16/2019 7 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

S CHALKLEY RD (122xx block) 11/15/2019 6 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

S CHALKLEY RD (122xx block) 11/12/2019 7 p.m. – Electronics stolen from building.

SALEM CHURCH RD (96xx block)  11/17/2019 5 p.m. – Vandalism at a school.

SOUTH ST (35xx block) 11/18/2019 4 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm. 2020 Jeep blue SUV taken from  victim  along with clothing, consumable goods, electronics,  money, and miscellaneous items.

SPOKE CT (55xx block) 10/05/2019 12 p.m. – Side window entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

STRATHMORE RD (61xx block) 11/17/2019 7 p.m.  – Electronics and jewelry stolen from residence.

TIMONIUM DR (111xx block) 11/12/2019 4  a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

TRANQUIL LN (59xx block) 11/15/2019 6:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 11/15/2019 5:45 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (39xx block) 11/12/2019 12 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

WENTWORTH ST (70xx block) 11/12/2019 5:15 p.m. – Electronic s stolen from residence.

WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 11/16/2019 7:47 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

Mercy Mall

Mercy Mall

Community Nov 27, 2019

Misi Rose has found her calling. She is the...
The Hello Girls

The Hello Girls

Community Nov 27, 2019

The Country Club of Petersburg hosted a private screening...
Feeding one giant family, one plate at a time

Feeding one giant family, one plate at a time

Community Nov 27, 2019

Howlett’s will serve over 600 guests on Thanksgiving Thanksgiving...

Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Dec. 8

Events Nov 27, 2019

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the...

Petersburg Symphony Orchestra opening with “A Classic Holiday”

Events Nov 27, 2019

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will hold its second concert of its...

L.C. Bird teacher named one of six REB Award winners

Schools Nov 27, 2019

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the R.E.B. Foundation...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.