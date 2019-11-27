Recently Deceased

ADKINS, Thomas Wade, 86, of South Chesterfield, an Army veteran. BENNETT, Robert Allen, 25, of Chesterfield. CARWILE, Horace Marvin, 88, of Chesterfield, husband of Ruth Carwile. CORCORAN, Richard...

ADKINS, Thomas Wade, 86, of South Chesterfield, an Army veteran. BENNETT, Robert Allen, 25, of Chesterfield. CARWILE, Horace Marvin, 88, of Chesterfield, husband of Ruth Carwile. CORCORAN, Richard L. Sr., 78, of Chesterfield. CRUMLEY, Anne Katherine Rudd, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Herbert Thomas Crumley Jr. EMERSON, Shirley Parrish, 79, of Chester, widow of Franklin Wayne Emerson. HARGRAVE, Ronald Ray, 72, of Chesterfield, an instructor. JOHNSTON, Jean Kim, 97, of Chesterfield, widow of Norman R. Johnston. LOVING, Tamela Jo, 60, of Chesterfield. McCURRY, Mary Joanne, of Chesterfield, wife of Chuck McCurry. McGINNIS, Keith Lauren, 60, of Chesterfield. MILES, Charles Garland Jr., 80, of Chesterfield, husband of Phyllis Langston Miles. NEWTON, Mark, 57, of Chesterfield. PFAFF, Robert J., 84, of North Chesterfield, a Marine Corps master sergeant who served during the Vietnam War. SHORT, Rocky L., 62, of Chesterfield, husband of Joann Ritter. WILLIAMS, Richard MacDaniel, 53, of Chesterfield.

