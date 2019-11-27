Recently Deceased

Trending

Obituaries November 27, 2019 VN Staff

ADKINS, Thomas Wade, 86, of South Chesterfield, an Army veteran.

BENNETT, Robert Allen, 25, of Chesterfield.

CARWILE, Horace Marvin, 88, of Chesterfield, husband of Ruth Carwile.

CORCORAN, Richard L. Sr., 78, of Chesterfield.

CRUMLEY, Anne Katherine Rudd, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Herbert Thomas Crumley Jr.

EMERSON, Shirley Parrish, 79, of Chester, widow of Franklin Wayne Emerson.

HARGRAVE, Ronald Ray, 72, of Chesterfield, an instructor.

JOHNSTON, Jean Kim, 97, of Chesterfield, widow of Norman R. Johnston.

LOVING, Tamela Jo, 60, of Chesterfield.

McCURRY, Mary Joanne, of Chesterfield, wife of Chuck McCurry.

McGINNIS, Keith Lauren, 60, of Chesterfield.

MILES, Charles Garland Jr., 80, of Chesterfield, husband of Phyllis Langston Miles.

NEWTON, Mark, 57, of Chesterfield.

PFAFF, Robert J., 84, of North Chesterfield, a Marine Corps master sergeant who served during the Vietnam War.

SHORT, Rocky L., 62, of Chesterfield, husband of Joann Ritter.

WILLIAMS, Richard MacDaniel, 53, of Chesterfield.

Mercy Mall

Community Nov 27, 2019

Misi Rose has found her calling. She is the...
The Hello Girls

Community Nov 27, 2019

The Country Club of Petersburg hosted a private screening...
Feeding one giant family, one plate at a time

Community Nov 27, 2019

Howlett’s will serve over 600 guests on Thanksgiving Thanksgiving...

Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Dec. 8

Events Nov 27, 2019

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the...

Petersburg Symphony Orchestra opening with “A Classic Holiday”

Events Nov 27, 2019

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will hold its second concert of its...

L.C. Bird teacher named one of six REB Award winners

Schools Nov 27, 2019

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the R.E.B. Foundation...
