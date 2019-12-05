Chesterfield honors preservationist with memorial dedication at Falling Creek Ironworks

County honors Bryan H. Walker and his years of public service Chesterfield County commemorated the life and accomplishments of Bryan H. Walker with a...

From left: Dr. James Worsley, Director of Parks & Recreation; Elizabeth Youngblood, Walker’s sister; Dr. Joe Casey, Chesterfield County Administrator; Dorothy Jaeckle, Bermuda District Supervisor; Kathy Walker, Bryan Walker’s daughter; Mike Golden, retired director of Parks & Recreation; Norma Corbin, Lyle Browning, and Margaret Davis of the Falling Creek Ironworks Foundation; Photo courtesy: Falling Creek Ironworks Foundation.

Chesterfield County commemorated the life and accomplishments of Bryan H. Walker with a ceremony and memorial at Falling Creek Ironworks.

Walker, 87, was a volunteer, a preservationist, and a community caretaker for the Bensley area. He was a founding member of the county’s Preservation Committee, on which he served for 30 years, as well as the Bensley Area Civic Association and the Falling Creek Ironworks Association. Walker was instrumental in advocating for the county to purchase the historic Falling Creek Ironworks property and championed its preservation.

On April 2, 2019, one month away from an event commemorating the 400th anniversary of Falling Creek Ironworks, Walker was found dead in his home from an apparent homicide. To honor his memory and pay homage to his years of volunteerism and public service, Chesterfield County dedicated a memorial marker.