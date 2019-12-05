Chesterfield honors preservationist with memorial dedication at Falling Creek Ironworks
Community December 5, 2019 Press release
County honors Bryan H. Walker and his years of public service
Chesterfield County commemorated the life and accomplishments of Bryan H. Walker with a ceremony and memorial at Falling Creek Ironworks.
Walker, 87, was a volunteer, a preservationist, and a community caretaker for the Bensley area. He was a founding member of the county’s Preservation Committee, on which he served for 30 years, as well as the Bensley Area Civic Association and the Falling Creek Ironworks Association. Walker was instrumental in advocating for the county to purchase the historic Falling Creek Ironworks property and championed its preservation.
On April 2, 2019, one month away from an event commemorating the 400th anniversary of Falling Creek Ironworks, Walker was found dead in his home from an apparent homicide. To honor his memory and pay homage to his years of volunteerism and public service, Chesterfield County dedicated a memorial marker.
Chesterfield honors preservationist with memorial dedication at Falling Creek Ironworks
Community Dec 5, 2019
Christmas Mother Auction raises over $50,000
Charity Dec 5, 2019
Does transparency really matter?
Commentary Dec 5, 2019
CCPL hosting annual Artisans’ Bazaar on Dec. 7
Events Dec 5, 2019