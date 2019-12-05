The James River Parade of Lights is one of the Richmond area’s most cherished winter events. This year’s parade will be Saturday, Dec. 14,...

This year’s parade will be Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 6 p.m.

Attention boaters: https://jrac-va.org/forms/parade-of-lights-boater-registration.

Add to the joy of the holiday season. Dress your boat up with lights and decorations in a festive theme. Hear the cheers of spectators along the shoreline at sites in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico.

Chesterfield viewing location at:

Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road, Chester. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m., parade starts between 7:30-8 p.m.

Five hundred dollars in prizes will be awarded at the boater celebration on Sunday, Dec. 15, for participating boaters.

