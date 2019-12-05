Trending

James River Parade of Lights

Events December 5, 2019 Press release

The James River Parade of Lights is one of the Richmond area’s most cherished winter events. 

This year’s parade will be Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 6 p.m.

Attention boaters: https://jrac-va.org/forms/parade-of-lights-boater-registration.

Add to the joy of the holiday season. Dress your boat up with lights and decorations in a festive theme. Hear the cheers of spectators along the shoreline at sites in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico.

Chesterfield viewing location at:

Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road, Chester. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m., parade starts between 7:30-8 p.m.

Five hundred dollars in prizes will be awarded at the boater celebration on Sunday, Dec. 15, for participating boaters.

Chesterfield honors preservationist with memorial dedication at Falling Creek Ironworks

Community Dec 5, 2019

County honors Bryan H. Walker and his years of...
Planning commission recommends approval for water treatment facilities

Development Dec 5, 2019

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission recommended approval for a...
Scouting for Food

Community Dec 5, 2019

 On November 23 Boy Scouts from the Arrohattoc District...
Christmas Mother Auction raises over $50,000

Charity Dec 5, 2019

The 13th annual Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Live/Silent Auction...
Does transparency really matter?

Commentary Dec 5, 2019

RE: 20SN0526 Court House Landing aka ‘Project Corner’ By...

CCPL hosting annual Artisans’ Bazaar on Dec. 7

Events Dec 5, 2019

The Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting the Artisans’ Bazaar, an...
