Planning commission recommends approval for water treatment facilities

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission recommended approval for a public water treatment plant and wastewater pump station in the area of Walthall Industrial Park...

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission recommended approval for a public water treatment plant and wastewater pump station in the area of Walthall Industrial Park in the Bermuda District. Case number 20PD0137 calls for the county to purchase 348 acres of raw land located at 1600 Ashton Park Drive.

The parcel is currently zoned I-2. It is adjacent to I-2 and agricultural zoned properties to the south and west. Wetlands border the property’s north side, with the Appomattox River to the east.

The proposed treatment plant will provide the county with a fourth water source, and one that is not influenced by drought due to the river being semi-tidal.

The wastewater pump station will increase the county’s ability to offer wastewater treatment to the surrounding areas.

For more information on this case, residents may call the case manager, Steve Haasch, at (804) 796-7192.

A related case was also recommended for approval. Case number 20SN0539 requests conditional use for a raw water pump station to be built on the Appomattox River off Point of Rocks Road near Interstate 295. The pump station will extract water from the river and pump it to the aforementioned water treatment facility proposed on Ashton Park Drive.

Additional utilities work will be required along Enon Church Road to allow for a water pipe to carry the water to the treatment facility.

For more information on this case, residents may call the case manager, Drew Nixon, at (804) 796-7122.