Police Blotter
Police Blotter December 5, 2019 VN Staff
ALFALFA LN (25xx block) 11/22/2019 11 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Electronics and money reported stolen.
AMHERST OAK LN (166xx block) 11/22/2019 9 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
BELMONT RD (78xx block) 10/01/2018 8 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge
BEN FRY DR (127xx block) 11/19/2019 4 p.m. – Rape-Forcible
BENSLEY PARK BLVD (75xx block) 11/24/2019 Noon. – Rear door entry during burglary. Clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items reported stolen.
BURNT OAK DR (48xx block) 11/16/2019 8 p.m. – Clothing, firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/19/2019 11:30 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/24/2019 12 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
CORVUS CT (6xx block) 11/20/2019 12 p.m. – Vandalism at a school.
CRICKLEWOOD DR (60xx block) 11/24/2019 11 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
DOUGLAS AVE (50xx block) 11/15/2019 5 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
ENON CHURCH RD (16xx block) 11/22/2019 9 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
FIELDRUN DR (44xx block) 11/24/2019 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
FORTVIEW DR (20xx block) 11/22/2019 12:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
GREEN GARDEN WY (126xx block) 11/19/2019 5:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
HARROWGATE RD (160xx block) 11/15/2019 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen.
HAWKBILL RD (89xx block) 11/18/2019 9 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
HOLLYLEAF CT (75xx block) 11/22/2019 6 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
HOPKINS RD (59xx block) 11/23/2019 6:10 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a restaurant. Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen.
INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 11/19/2019 1 p.m. – Vandalism to a business.
IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 11/24/2019 1:45 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (81xx block) 11/23/2019 9 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (49xx block) 11/24/2019 2 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (132xx block) 11/21/2019 12:50 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (76xx block) 11/20/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
KINGSLAND RD (47xx block) 11/17/2019 2 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Household goods reported stolen.
KINGSLAND RD (48xx block) 10/05/2019 11 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
LAWNWOOD DR (39xx block) 11/18/2019 10 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
LOCKBERRY RIDGE LP (97xx block) 11/23/2019 11 p.m. – Clothing, firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 11/19/2019 9 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
LUCKYLEE CS (37xx block) 11/13/2019 5 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 11/19/2019 9:30 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (37xx block) 11/16/2019 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
REMUDA DR (54xx block) 11/20/2019 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
REMUDA DR (54xx block) 11/21/2019 3:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
ROLAND VIEW DR (156xx block) 11/23/2019 12 a.m. – Rape-Forcible
ROWANTY CT (202xx block) 11/22/2019 2:30 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a residence. Money stolen from victim.
SALDALE RD (40xx block) 11/20/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
SECOND AVE (208xx block) 11/22/2019 10:57 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
SHADY CREEK RD (33xx block) 11/22/2019 10:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
SHELL RD (81xx block) 09/23/2019 11:59 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
SHERWOOD FOREST TR (38xx block) 11/17/2019 7:30 p.m. – Firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
TAW ST (73xx block) 11/21/2019 11 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
THORNHILL DR (3xx block) 11/24/2019 1 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
W HUNDRED RD (25xx block) 11/24/2019 4:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from parking lot, along with a 2006 silver Buick automobile.
W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 11/19/2019 1 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
WALTHALL DR (144xx block) 11/13/2019 12 p.m. – Side door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 11/20/2019 5:52 p.m – Robbery with a firearm at a convenience store. Money was stolen from the store.
