Police Blotter December 5, 2019

ALFALFA LN (25xx block) 11/22/2019 11 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Electronics and money  reported stolen.

AMHERST OAK LN (166xx block) 11/22/2019 9 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

BELMONT RD (78xx block) 10/01/2018 8 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge

BEN FRY DR (127xx block) 11/19/2019 4 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

BENSLEY PARK  BLVD (75xx block) 11/24/2019 Noon. – Rear door entry during burglary. Clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items reported stolen.

BURNT OAK DR (48xx block) 11/16/2019 8 p.m. – Clothing, firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/19/2019 11:30 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/24/2019 12 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CORVUS  CT (6xx block) 11/20/2019 12 p.m. – Vandalism at a school.

CRICKLEWOOD DR (60xx block) 11/24/2019 11 a.m. –  Vandalism to a residence.

DOUGLAS AVE (50xx block) 11/15/2019 5 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

ENON CHURCH RD (16xx block) 11/22/2019 9 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

FIELDRUN DR (44xx block) 11/24/2019 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

FORTVIEW DR (20xx block) 11/22/2019 12:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

GREEN GARDEN WY (126xx block) 11/19/2019 5:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HARROWGATE RD (160xx block) 11/15/2019 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen.

HAWKBILL RD (89xx block) 11/18/2019 9 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HOLLYLEAF CT (75xx block) 11/22/2019 6 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (59xx block) 11/23/2019 6:10 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a restaurant. Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 11/19/2019 1 p.m. – Vandalism to a business.

IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 11/24/2019 1:45 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (81xx block) 11/23/2019 9 p.m.  – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON  DAVIS HWY (49xx block) 11/24/2019 2 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (132xx block) 11/21/2019 12:50 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (76xx block) 11/20/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

KINGSLAND RD (47xx block) 11/17/2019 2 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Household goods reported stolen.

KINGSLAND RD (48xx block) 10/05/2019 11 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

LAWNWOOD DR (39xx block) 11/18/2019 10 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

LOCKBERRY RIDGE LP (97xx block) 11/23/2019 11 p.m. – Clothing, firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 11/19/2019 9 a.m. – Vandalism to  a vehicle.

LUCKYLEE CS (37xx block) 11/13/2019 5 p.m. –  Firearms stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 11/19/2019 9:30 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (37xx block) 11/16/2019 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

REMUDA DR (54xx block) 11/20/2019 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

REMUDA DR (54xx block) 11/21/2019 3:30 a.m. –  Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

ROLAND VIEW DR (156xx block) 11/23/2019 12 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

ROWANTY CT (202xx block) 11/22/2019 2:30 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a residence. Money stolen from victim.

SALDALE RD (40xx block) 11/20/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SECOND AVE (208xx block) 11/22/2019 10:57 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

SHADY CREEK RD (33xx block) 11/22/2019 10:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SHELL RD (81xx block) 09/23/2019 11:59 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

SHERWOOD FOREST TR (38xx block) 11/17/2019 7:30 p.m. – Firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TAW ST (73xx block) 11/21/2019 11 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

THORNHILL DR (3xx block) 11/24/2019 1 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

W HUNDRED RD (25xx block) 11/24/2019 4:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from parking lot, along with a 2006 silver  Buick automobile.

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 11/19/2019 1 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

WALTHALL DR (144xx block) 11/13/2019 12 p.m. – Side door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 11/20/2019 5:52 p.m – Robbery with a firearm at a convenience store. Money was stolen from the store.

