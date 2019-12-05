Recently Deceased

Trending

Obituaries December 5, 2019 VN Staff

ALLEN, Mildred Haley, 98, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widow of William Earl Allen Jr.

BROWN, Judy Robb, 76, of Chesterfield, widow of Bert Brown.

CARWILE, Horace M., 88, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Ruth Blanks Carwile.

LEWIS, Charlotte S., 80, of Chesterfield.

MERRICK, Claude Elmer Jr., 84, of Chesterfield.

PFAFF, Robert J., 84, of Chesterfield, served in the Marine Corps.

POFF, Paul, 82, of Chesterfield, widower of Elizabeth Poff.

SEMINARE, Louis E., 90, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Esther Seminare.

SIMMONS, Doris Cunningham Porter Campbell, 95, of Chesterfield.

SUSSMAN, David V., 74, of Chesterfield.

TRIPLETT, Todd Hunter, 51, of Chesterfield.

WATERS, Wesley Eli Jr., 93, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of Martha D. Waters.

WILLIAMS, Edwin Jean Jr., 91, of Chesterfield.

Chesterfield honors preservationist with memorial dedication at Falling Creek Ironworks

Chesterfield honors preservationist with memorial dedication at Falling Creek Ironworks

Community Dec 5, 2019

County honors Bryan H. Walker and his years of...
Planning commission recommends approval for water treatment facilities

Planning commission recommends approval for water treatment facilities

Development Dec 5, 2019

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission recommended approval for a...
Scouting for Food

Scouting for Food

Community Dec 5, 2019

 On November 23 Boy Scouts from the Arrohattoc District...
Christmas Mother Auction raises over $50,000

Christmas Mother Auction raises over $50,000

Charity Dec 5, 2019

The 13th annual Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Live/Silent Auction...
Does transparency really matter?

Does transparency really matter?

Commentary Dec 5, 2019

RE: 20SN0526 Court House Landing aka ‘Project Corner’ By...

CCPL hosting annual Artisans’ Bazaar on Dec. 7

Events Dec 5, 2019

The Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting the Artisans’ Bazaar, an...
