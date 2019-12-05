Recently Deceased
Obituaries December 5, 2019 VN Staff
ALLEN, Mildred Haley, 98, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widow of William Earl Allen Jr.
BROWN, Judy Robb, 76, of Chesterfield, widow of Bert Brown.
CARWILE, Horace M., 88, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Ruth Blanks Carwile.
LEWIS, Charlotte S., 80, of Chesterfield.
MERRICK, Claude Elmer Jr., 84, of Chesterfield.
PFAFF, Robert J., 84, of Chesterfield, served in the Marine Corps.
POFF, Paul, 82, of Chesterfield, widower of Elizabeth Poff.
SEMINARE, Louis E., 90, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Esther Seminare.
SIMMONS, Doris Cunningham Porter Campbell, 95, of Chesterfield.
SUSSMAN, David V., 74, of Chesterfield.
TRIPLETT, Todd Hunter, 51, of Chesterfield.
WATERS, Wesley Eli Jr., 93, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of Martha D. Waters.
WILLIAMS, Edwin Jean Jr., 91, of Chesterfield.
Chesterfield honors preservationist with memorial dedication at Falling Creek Ironworks
Community Dec 5, 2019
Christmas Mother Auction raises over $50,000
Charity Dec 5, 2019
Does transparency really matter?
Commentary Dec 5, 2019
CCPL hosting annual Artisans’ Bazaar on Dec. 7
Events Dec 5, 2019