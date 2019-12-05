Recently Deceased

ALLEN, Mildred Haley, 98, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widow of William Earl Allen Jr. BROWN, Judy Robb, 76, of Chesterfield, widow of Bert Brown. CARWILE, Horace...

ALLEN, Mildred Haley, 98, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widow of William Earl Allen Jr.

BROWN, Judy Robb, 76, of Chesterfield, widow of Bert Brown.

CARWILE, Horace M., 88, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Ruth Blanks Carwile.

LEWIS, Charlotte S., 80, of Chesterfield.

MERRICK, Claude Elmer Jr., 84, of Chesterfield.

PFAFF, Robert J., 84, of Chesterfield, served in the Marine Corps.

POFF, Paul, 82, of Chesterfield, widower of Elizabeth Poff.

SEMINARE, Louis E., 90, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Esther Seminare.

SIMMONS, Doris Cunningham Porter Campbell, 95, of Chesterfield.

SUSSMAN, David V., 74, of Chesterfield.

TRIPLETT, Todd Hunter, 51, of Chesterfield.

WATERS, Wesley Eli Jr., 93, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of Martha D. Waters.

WILLIAMS, Edwin Jean Jr., 91, of Chesterfield.