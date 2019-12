The Chester Business Association held a ribbon cutting and social at the new locations of Deux Amis Med Spa and She Chester Boutique. Pictured...

The Chester Business Association held a ribbon cutting and social at the new locations of Deux Amis Med Spa and She Chester Boutique. Pictured above are Tammy Mormando (Deux Amis) cutting the ribbon with Paul Schindel (She Chester) with members of the Chester Business Association, friends and customers. Duex Amis and She Chester are located in the Chester Village Green at 4181 and 4157 Celebration Ave.