Police Blotter

AUTUMNLEAF DR (52xx block) 11/25/2019 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential BEECHWOOD AVE (36xx block) 11/29/2019 8:50 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge BEULAH RD...

AUTUMNLEAF DR (52xx block) 11/25/2019 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

BEECHWOOD AVE (36xx block) 11/29/2019 8:50 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

BEULAH RD (42xx block) 12/02/2019 6 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

BLEST LN (61xx block) 10/15/2019 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from storage facility.

BRANCHS WOODS LN (86xx block) 11/27/2019 5:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge

BRANDERS BRIDGE RD (I154xx block) 07/10/2019 7 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BRANDYWINE AVE (100xx block) 12/01/2019 6:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

CALAVETTI DR (62xx block) 11/26/2019 9:50 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

CAMBERWELL RD (28xx block) 11/30/2019 3:50 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

CAMBERWELL RD (28xx block) 11/30/2019 6:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

CARRINGTON DR (37xx block) 11/30/2019 2:51 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

CASTLEWOOD RD (48xx block) 11/28/2019 1 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

CASTLEWOOD RD (50xx block) 11/30/2019 3 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

CENTRALIA STATION RD (102xx block) 11/25/2019 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CHERRY HILL PARK PL (74xx block) 11/26/2019 8 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from vehicle.

CHERRY ST (142xx block) 12/01/2019 9:30 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

CHESTERFIELD MEADOWS DR (64xx block) 11/22/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CRICKLEWOOD DR (60xx block) 12/02/2019 3 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

DULWICH DR (31xx block) 11/27/2019 1 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

DYLANS WALK RD (108xx block) 11/16/2019 2 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

E RIVER RD (30xx block) 11/26/2019 8:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

FESTIVAL PARK PZ (35xx block) 12/01/2019 12 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

FIELDRUN DR (44xx block) 11/24/2019 5:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

FIRETHORNE LN (84xx block) 11/29/2019 10 a.m. – – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

GARY AVE (161xx block) 11/25/2019 8:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

HAGGIS DR (157xx block) 12/02/2019 5:45 a.m, – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HEATHERS CROSSING DR (57xx block) 10/25/2019 7 a.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

HOGANS CT (4xx block) 11/25/2019 11:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 12/01/2019 12:30 a.m – Electronics stolen from hotel.

IRON BRIDGE RD (97xx block) 11/30/2019 12 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (132xx block) 11/26/2019 12:15 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery at a residence. Money taken from victim.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 12/01/2019 4:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (132xx block) 11/27/2019 10 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (160xx block) 11/22/2019 5 p.m. – 2007 black Utility Trailer VA stolen from car dealership.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (56xx block) 12/02/2019 10:25 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Consumable goods and money taken from convenience store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (72xx block) 11/23/2019 4 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

LAVELLE RD (51xx block) 12/02/2019 11:03 a.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

LEOPOLD CR (62xx block) 11/28/2019 7:30 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle

LOGANWOOD DR (32xx block) 09/15/2019 10 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MANUEL CT (62xx block) 11/29/2019 8:57 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

MARINA DR (22xx block) 11/26/2019 7:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

MARINA DR (24xx block) 11/24/2019 11:45 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

MARINA DR (24xx block) 11/26/2019 5 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MASON DALE TR (46xx block) 11/24/2019 9 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWBURM DR (65xx block) 11/28/2019 5 p.m.- Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MEADOWVILLE TECHNOLOGY PY (19xx block) 11/28/2019 8 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from commercial building.

MIDHURST DR (35xx block) 11/29/2019 5:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

MYRON AVE (25xx block) 11/28/2019 5:45 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

OLD HOPKINS RD (79xx block) 12/01/2019 4:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

OMO RD (61xx block) 11/27/2019 8 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

ORCHARD HLL DR (73xx block) 12/02/2019 7:15 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

ORIOLE AVE (48xx block) 11/26/2019 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PAXFORD RD (34xx block) 11/28/2019 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 10/01/2019 8 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

PUBLIC WORKS RD (92xx block) 11/26/2019 2:16 p.m.- Bomb Case-Threat

REDWATER CREEK RD (124xx block) 11/28/2019 3:50 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

RICHMOND ST (128xx block) 12/01/2019 7 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

RIGGERS STATION DR (19xx block) 11/25/2019 10:29 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

RIVER FORK WY (135xx block) 11/29/2019 4 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

RIVERS BEND BLVD (132xx block) 11/28/2019 10 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

ROSENBLUM CT (61xx block) 12/01/2019 9 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

RUDDY CREEK DR (66xx block) 11/24/2019 10 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

SAND HILLS DR (27xx block) 11/27/2019 6 p.m. – 2012 Hudson Black VA stolen from residence

SANDROCK DR (66xx block) 12/01/2019 5 p.m.-Vandalism to a residence.

SHOP ST (47xx block) 11/22/2019 8 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

VARANDA LN (194xx block) 11/26/2019 1:10 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

WEIR RD (25xx block) 11/27/2019 4:33 p.m. – Electronics stolen from parking lot.

WESTWOOD ST (67xx block) 11/27/2019 9 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 11/25/2019 10:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 11/28/2019 1:50 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

WOODPECKER RD (201xx block) 12/01/2019 9:50 p.m. – Money and electronics stolen from residence.