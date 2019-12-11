Weekly Calendar

DECEMBER 11 INTRODUCTION TO ANCESTRY AND ONLINE GENEALOGY- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central Library, Chesterfield Business Suite Conference Room. Registration begins two weeks...

DECEMBER 11

INTRODUCTION TO ANCESTRY AND ONLINE GENEALOGY- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central Library, Chesterfield Business Suite Conference Room. Registration begins two weeks before each program.

CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room Knit, crochet, socialize and share your techniques. All skill levels welcome.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Central Library.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WORK SESSION – 2 p.m..to 5 p.m. Lane B. Ramsey Building, 9901 Lori Road. BOS Meeting – 6 p.m . g\to 9 p. m. Public Meeting Room.

DECEMBER 13

Holiday Dance – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road. Dance and celebrate the holidays! Individuals ages 18 and older with disabilities are invited to enjoy an evening of dancing and fun. Availability is limited, but you can register by calling (804) 751-4134 using course No. 35876.

december 14

Christmas on The Green. 6 p.m. at the Chester Village Green. Sponsored by Mission Community Church, this is a family-friendly event, featuring the sounds of Christmas. The event is free and there will be coffee and hot chocolate as well.

JAMES RIVER PARADE OF LIGHTS – 7:30 p.m to 7:45 p.m. Lighted boat parade down the James River. Dress warmly and bring flashlights. Cooperative effort among Chesterfield and Henrico counties, the City of Richmond and the James River Advisory Council. Viewing at Dutch Gap Boat Landing – 7:30-7:45 p.m.; Viewing at Henricus Park bluff – 7:45-8 p.m. 501 Coxendale Road, 251 Henricus Park Road

3D PAPER MOBILES – 10:30 a.m. to Noon. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. Create a nature-themed 3D paper mobile, using pre-printed designs like autumn leaves, birds, and butterflies. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

ADVANCED ACRYLIC POURING – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central Library Makerspace.

TUBA CHRISTMAS – 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Chester Library Chester Combined Room A & B.

WINTER BIRD COUNT PRIMER – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dutch Gap Conservation Area, 341 Henricus Park Road. Have an interest in bird watching? This two-hour walk will review local winter birds. Head to the wetlands to observe gadwall, pintail and other waterfowl. Then head down to the trail in search of eastern bluebirds, eastern meadowlarks, hermit thrush, yellow-rumped warblers, and more. Bring your binoculars and bird book! This is a free event, call (804) 318-8735 to register.

THE CRAFT OF MAKING A CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT – Noon. Magnolia Grange, 10020 Iron Bridge Road. Guests of all ages are invited to learn how to crochet a Christmas ornament at this festive event led by local artist Ellie Fitzell. This is a free event, but registration is required. For more information call Lorie Arnold at (804) 748-1498.

december 16

CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON AND SOCIAL – Noon to 2 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Join them for a Christmas Holiday celebration! A delicious lunch will be provided and by singer and saxophone player David Hall will perform. Admission is $5. Registration is required and open to the first 80 participants. Register online or by calling 804-768-7904 using course #35622.

BETWEEN THE COVERS BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg will be discussed.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB/CLUB DE AYUDA CON LA TAREA- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meadowdale Library.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

MID-CITIES CIVIC ASSOCIATION BINGO – 7 p.m. 9010 Quinnford Blvd., N. Chesterfield. Two admission sizes $15/$25, progressive and instants.

DECember 17

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Afternoon Session 1 p.m. Evening Session 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

ENON EDITIONS BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern will be discussed.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Chester Library

CHESS CLUB – 6 to 8 p.m., Meadowdale Library. Learn to play the beautiful game of chess in a relaxed, stress-free environment. All ages are welcome!

MAKERSPACE HOURS WITH SEWING MACHINES – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library Chester Room B.

GRACE CAFE – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Chester Presbyterian, 3424 W. Hundred Road.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal, 12201 Richmond St.

DECEMBER 18

LIBRARYBOTS MEETING – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Central Library Makerspace.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Central Library.

LET’S GO CAROLING WITH THE STORY LADY – 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meadowdale Library. Join The Story Lady for a story time that celebrates this festive season. Children will learn about the different holidays celebrated in the winter months and go caroling in the library. Ages 2-5. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

