County approves performance grant for Carvana

On Dec. 10, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a performance agreement for Carvana LLC.

The agreement, which was submitted by Chesterfield Economic Development Authority Director Garrett Hart, was not included in board documents. However, another document that was included notes that the Tempe, Ariz., company was approved for a $360,000 Commonwealth Opportunity Grant that will be matched by the county.

The county’s portion would be paid for with technology zone incentives and a Chesterfield County Opportunity Grant equal to the amount of real estate taxes paid by Carvana annually, following the first year of operations, not to exceed $156,000.

The company plans to build a car inspection and storage facility on Woods Edge Road. Supervisors approved the Carvana project by a 4-1 vote in October.

EDA funding

In other news, the supervisors approved a transfer of $3 million from the Business and Professional License Reserve fund to the EDA.

Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance, said the $3 million will be used for future land purchases.

Recent successful initiatives have resulted in a diminishing supply of available commercial and industrial parcels to support economic development initiatives, Harris said. He cited Cartograf’s planned development at the Meadowville Technology Park as an example.

The transfer will reduce the BPOL Reserve from $11 million to $8 million, Harris said.

Wastewater pump station

As part of the consent agenda, supervisors approved the use of a wastewater pump station that would serve a proposed water treatment plant and surrounding parcels along Ashton Park Drive. The proposed location of the water treatment plant is in the Ashton Creek Industrial Park.



Reservoir cleanup funds

Also on the consent agenda, the supervisors accepted a grant of up to $4 million from the state Department of Environmental Quality to be used as part of the Falling Creek Reservoir Restoration Project.

The project includes the removal and disposal of a minimum of 119,000 cubic yards of sediment from Falling Creek Reservoir, construction of a submerged forebay berm and construction of permanent access road.

The stormwater reduction funding is part of the county’s compliance with Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load, a “pollution diet” that was established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in late 2010.

The reservoir project’s total cost is estimated at $16.6 million.

Ettrick Elementary Annex

The supervisors unanimously approved conveyance of 5 acres at the Ettrick Elementary Annex to the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust. The nonprofit land trust aims to create home ownership opportunities.

The land at 3901 Dupuy Road, which was assessed at $100,400, is not needed for school or county use, a board document states. The improvements on the property will be removed by the county.

In August, the Chesterfield County Public Schools board approved a $24.57 million contract to Oyster Point Construction Co. to build a new Ettrick Elementary. The new school would open in the fall of 2021.