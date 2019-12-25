Courthouse Landing: Let’s do it

To the Editor: Let’s do this! I would hope for the approval and passing of the Courthouse Landing Project proposed for the area along...

To the Editor:

Let’s do this! I would hope for the approval and passing of the Courthouse Landing Project proposed for the area along Rts. 10/288/Courthouse Road area. I have been impressed with those who have put these plans together for such a helpful asset to our community.

I have lived in Chesterfield County for just over 30 years with my first residence being on Hull St. Road near Courthouse Road. I have seen growth take place all along Hull Street Road, along Courthouse Road, along Midlothian Turnpike and along Route 10. I knew Courthouse Road before it became four lanes to handle all the traffic. We are all fortunate that Chesterfield County has seen so much growth and that Chesterfield County has taken the initiative to plan for and prepare for growth.

And yet with growth comes challenges. Our county will continue to grow, with or without us. It is the nature of things that are vibrant and alive. They grow, and with growth comes change and adjustment, and that’s where it might hit us the hardest. We often do not like to adjust to the changes that take place around us. But as with all that has already taken place across the county across the years, we have all done just that. We have adjusted in such a way so as to accommodate the issues and concerns that growth brings to our communities.

President John F. Kennedy once said, “Change is the law of life, and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

I hope that the Courthouse Landing Project will be met with approval from the leadership of Chesterfield County. It is, in my opinion, another great step toward the future of our county and an asset to its citizens.

The Rev. C. Steven Vaughan

Chesterfield

