Recently deceased

Obituaries December 25, 2019

ADAMS, Cheryl Elaine, 57, of North Chesterfield.

BASKERVILLE, John L. Sr., 76, of Chesterfield, husband of Irene Pierce Baskerville.

BURNETTE, Mildred Saunders, 75, of Chesterfield.

CALE, Dolores Gailey, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Myron Ellsworth Cale.

CERVENY, Anthony, 88, of Chesterfield.

COLLINS, Ashley Tamiya, 32, of North Chesterfield.

COOKE, Paul Matthew, 93, of Chesterfield, husband of Lillie Cooke.

CRITCHER, Gerald W., 86, of Chesterfield, widower of Evelyn Critcher.

CRUTCHFIELD, Charles Edward “Smokey,” 78, of Chester, Air Force veteran, husband of Alcyon Crutchfield.

CROXTON, William E., 91, of Chester, widower of Edith Mildred Croxton.

DORSEY, Anna Miller, 85, of Chesterfield, widow of William Dorsey.

HAIRFIELD, Arlene Craft, 70, of Chester, wife of Steven Hairfield.

HORN, Joanalee Githens, 88, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, wife of Wayne Stack.

JENKINS, Robert Milton, 87, of Chesterfield, husband of Marion Wood Jenkins.

KNIGHT, Fambro William Jr., 80, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Deirdre Knight.

MORTON, Johnetta, 67, of North Chesterfield, wife of Russell Morton Sr.

PEARSON, William III, 62, of North Chesterfield.

RICHARDSON, Michael Paul, 68, of Chester, husband of Cathie McCormack Richardson.

SHELTON, Ricky Charles, 64, of Chesterfield.

STANLEY, Janet M., 75, of Chester, widow of Leon Stanley.

Dec 25, 2019

Planning & Zoning Dec 25, 2019

Letter to the Editor Dec 25, 2019

Planning & Zoning Dec 25, 2019

Board of Supervisors Dec 25, 2019

Events Dec 25, 2019

