7th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Do you make the best chili in town? Or, do you just enjoy taste testing all the flavors that go into a great pot of chili? Chili chefs are invited to compete in Ivey Memorial’s Annual Chili Cook-off scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25. Call the church office at 526-1350 to register and receive a full list of rules. Taste testers can purchase tickets at the door from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sample the many tastes of chili and vote for their favorites, while enjoying fun and fellowship. Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Harrowgate Road and Jefferson Davis Hwy. , 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield.

