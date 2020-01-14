Chesterfield hires three new department directors

Andrea Peeks, Brent Epps and Khara Durden to become directors of Budget and Management, Transportation and Internal Audit, respectively Last week, Chesterfield County announced...

Andrea Peeks, Brent Epps and Khara Durden to become directors of Budget and Management, Transportation and Internal Audit, respectively

Last week, Chesterfield County announced the hiring of three new department directors. Andrea Peeks took over on Monday as director of Budget and Management and Donald “Brent” Epps Jr. as director of Transportation. Khara Durden will begin as the director of Internal Audit on Feb. 10.

Andrea Peeks is a Midlothian resident who had been the budget and performance reporting manager for Virginia Retirement System. There, she would direct the development, administration and activity-based costing of the agency operating budget; work with stakeholders to develop and implement agency priorities, policies and programs; serve as a liaison on agency budget matters to the VRS Board of Trustees. Before joining VRS in 2017, Peeks worked for the Virginia Department of General Services as deputy director of the Division of Engineering and Buildings from 2013 to 2017. She was a budget and policy analyst for the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget from 2006 to 2012.

Brent Epps is a lifelong resident of Chesterfield who previously served as the assistant director of the county’s Transportation Department, a position he had held from April 2018. As assistant director, Epps was responsible for assisting the department director in implementing the mission of the department, assisting in the development of the annual budget and evaluating the efficiency of department programs, operations and procedures. Prior to holding that position, Epps served as an engineering supervisor for the Transportation Department from 2013 to 2018. Before joining the county, Epps was a group leader for IDOM Inc. (formerly AEC Engineering), an international engineering, architectural and the consulting firm.

Khara Durden joined the Chesterfield County government in 2017 in her current role as technology audit manager. She is responsible for managing and training audit staff on projects including performance audits and external audit support. Durden has also performed several complex internal audits since her hire and is responsible for articulating her findings and recommendations to county and school administration. Before joining Chesterfield County, Durden worked for eight years in Chattanooga, Tenn. as an audit manager for Henderson, Hutcherson and McCullough PLLC, an accounting and consulting firm.

Durden is a certified public accountant, certified information systems auditor and a certified fraud examiner. She is a member of several professional associations and committees, including the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the Information Systems Audit and Controls Association, the Virginia Local Government Auditors Association and the Chesterfield Federal Credit Union Loan Committee.