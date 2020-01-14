Weekly Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JAN 15 PINOCHLE/MEXICAN TRAIN/EUCHRE CARD GROUPS – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call...

WEDNESDAY, JAN 15

PINOCHLE/MEXICAN TRAIN/EUCHRE CARD GROUPS – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call (804) 768-7904.

DEMENTIA AWARENESS – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends program is the biggest-ever initiative to change perceptions of dementia. Expert Vanessa Latorre presents useful information and answers questions.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library Makerspace. The Makerspace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

THURSDAY, JAN 16

COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP SUPPER – 5:30 p.m. Chester Baptist Church, 4317 School Street. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship. Open to the whole community. Donations accepted.

FRIDAY, JAN 17

LEE-JACKSON DAY – County offices closed.

FAMILY FUN NIGHT – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church 13028 Harrowgate Road. Come out for a warm winter’s night of food and fun. Dinner will be spaghetti and all the fixins. Bring a dish to share or just come out and dine with friends. The entire community is welcomed; the more the merrier! Along with carnival and board games, there will be a corn hole tournament for anyone who wishes to join. Questions, call Crystal at (804)748-6058 x303.

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call (804) 768-7904.

SATURDAY, JAN 18

CODE VIRGINIA: POM-POM GAMES – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. Learn coding concepts by creating pom-pom creatures you can use in mini-games and on-screen animations. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library. The new makerspace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

INTRO TO SCULPTRIS – 10:30 a.m. to 11;30 a.m. Central Library, Makerspace. Interested in designing art and sculptures that you can make on a 3D printer? Come and learn how to use Sculptris, a free digital clay program that you can use to make almost anything you can imagine! Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

TEEN ART CLUB – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Small Room. Get creative and share your love for self-expression. Bring your own art project and supplies. Ages 12-18.

YOGA ZEN – 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. New year means renewed you. Get your Zen back with a refreshing yoga class. Yoga mats are provided or bring your own. For teens and adults.

BULLET JOURNALING WORKSHOP – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ettrick-Matoaca Library, Ettrick-Matoaca Meeting Room. Bullet journaling is a fun, creative way to make a planner that works for you! Learn creative layouts and techniques to help you organize ideas, goals, daily tasks, habits, and upcoming events. All supplies provided. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

MONDAY, JAN 20

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY – County offices closed.

TUESDAY, JAN 21

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING – 2 p.m. afternoon session. Evening session – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Public Meeting Room. 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

ENON EDITIONS BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson will be discussed.

INTRODUCTION TO ANCESTRY AND ONLINE GENEALOGY – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Central Library, Chesterfield Business Suite Conference Room. Learn how to conduct, verify and organize your genealogical research using Ancestry Library Edition and a variety of free online tools. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chester Library. Students in grades Pre-K-5 can connect with volunteers for help, use library resources, and have space to do their homework.

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register, call (804) 768-7904.

MAKER HOURS WITH SEWING MACHINES – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library Chester Room B. Grow your maker skills with Chester Library by dropping in for their open maker hours. Sewing machines are available for use, so get ready to make your masterpiece! 3-D printing on display with opportunities for use coming soon. Materials, for practice only, provided.

GRACE CAFE – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Chester Presbyterian, 3424 W. Hundred Road.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal, 12201 Richmond St.

WEDNESDAY, JAN 22

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – 2 p.m. afternoon session. Evening session – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Public Meeting Room. 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

PINOCHLE/MEXICAN TRAIN/EUCHRE CARD GROUPS – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call (804) 768-7904.

CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. Knit, crochet, socialize, and share your techniques. All skill levels welcome.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library Makerspace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

