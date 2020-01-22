Bills to follow

By Del. Carrie Coyner This week I will be highlighting bills that I am patroning in the General Assembly. You can follow these and...

By Del. Carrie Coyner

This week I will be highlighting bills that I am patroning in the General Assembly. You can follow these and other bills by visiting lis.virginia.gov. My proposed bills are:

HB924 Unlawful dissemination or sale of images of another; threats, penalty

HB825 DMAS; steps to facilitate transition between two programs

HB926 Income tax, state; credit for employers contribution to Virginia College Savings Plan accounts

HB927 transparency in cost of specific college programs

HB928 Establishment of a substance abuse recovery high school, Chesterfield County and Region 1

HB929 Subdivision plats

HB930 (now HB 967) Military service members and veterans; expediting the issuance of credentials to spouses

HB 931 (now HB 1277) Public schools; reduces number of SOL assessments

HB 1616 Charter amendment; City of Hopewell

Bill of the Week: My House Bill 930 will allow the spouse of the military service member who is ordered to federal active duty or who move to Virginia within one year of leaving active duty service to receive an expedited professional or occupational license to begin working in Virginia if the spouse has a license from another state. We have so many talented and credentialed military spouses living in our community, and they are often unable to work because of the time it takes to obtain a Virginia professional license when they are only stationed here for a short period of time. The ability to obtain the license within one year of retirement will also serve as another way to show we are a military family state, and we want families who have left active duty service to call Virginia home. Military families make so many sacrifices for our country, including spouses not working in their own profession, and we hope this is a small way we can make Virginia a better place to live for our military service members. My bill was heard in subcommittee last week and turned into House Bill 967. It will be heard by the full General Laws committee in the next week. You can e-mail me at delccoyner@house.virginia.gov for more information on these bills.

Editor’s note: Delegate Carrie Coyner represents the 62nd House District, which covers parts of Chester, Enon, Hopewell, and Prince George. She will provide regular updates in the Village News during the General Assembly session.