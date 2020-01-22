Shepherd’s Center hosts its first paint and wine party

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield hosted its first ever Paint and Wine Party fund raiser. Howlett’s Restaurant and Tavern graciously donated the space for...

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield hosted its first ever Paint and Wine Party fund raiser. Howlett’s Restaurant and Tavern graciously donated the space for the event. The cloudy winter Saturday afternoon provided the picture-perfect setting for an afternoon of fun, wine, and artistic creations in an event that provided assistance to a great cause in the community. More than 30 guests enjoyed wine, wonderful fellowship, and creating their own masterpieces to take home and enjoy. Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield Board of Trustees member, Margaret Edie and local artist Abigail Bayne were on hand to help the party-goers needing assistance with their “functional wine glasses” artwork.

The Paint and Wine Party Fundraiser benefited The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield, a non profit, interfaith, volunteer organization that offers free, accompanied critical medical transportation; in-home handyman services; and low-cost, life-long learning classes to adults over 60 in Chesterfield and the surrounding communities.

In 2019, the volunteers for the Shepherd’s Center carried out the mission of the group by providing: 2,010 free accompanied rides to critical medical and dental appointments and grocery shopping, with over 648 senior adults enrolled into our services. They made 123 minor home repair visits to help those on fixed incomes and living in their own homes. The non profit offered 80 educational classes, resulting in 349 low-cost class registrations, and provided 1,440 lunches to those attending the Luncheon Forum.

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is an interfaith-based senior support organization serving seniors. It offers classes instructed by experts in their field, free accompanied transportation to doctors’ offices and pharmaceutical pick-ups, and participation in social events and friendship. All services are contributed by volunteers. For more information about the Center or for volunteer opportunities, please call (804)706-6689 or go to shepcenter.org.