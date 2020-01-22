Trending
Shepherd’s Center hosts its first paint and wine party Shepherd’s Center hosts its first paint and wine party

Shepherd’s Center hosts its first paint and wine party

Events January 22, 2020 Press release

front878
The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield hosted its first ever Paint and Wine Party fund raiser.  Howlett’s Restaurant and Tavern graciously donated the space for... Shepherd’s Center hosts its first paint and wine party

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield hosted its first ever Paint and Wine Party fund raiser.  Howlett’s Restaurant and Tavern graciously donated the space for the event. The cloudy winter Saturday afternoon provided the picture-perfect setting for an afternoon of fun, wine, and artistic creations in an event that provided assistance to a great cause in the community. More than 30 guests enjoyed wine, wonderful fellowship, and creating their own masterpieces to take home and enjoy. Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield Board of Trustees member, Margaret Edie and local artist  Abigail Bayne were on hand to help the party-goers needing assistance with their “functional wine glasses” artwork.

The Paint and Wine Party Fundraiser benefited The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield, a non profit, interfaith, volunteer organization that offers free, accompanied critical medical transportation; in-home handyman services; and low-cost, life-long learning classes to adults over 60 in Chesterfield and the surrounding communities. 

In 2019, the volunteers for the Shepherd’s Center carried out the mission of the group by providing: 2,010 free accompanied rides to critical medical and dental appointments and grocery shopping, with over 648 senior adults enrolled into our services. They made 123 minor home repair visits to help those on fixed incomes and living in their own homes. The non profit offered 80 educational classes, resulting in 349 low-cost class registrations, and provided 1,440 lunches to those attending the Luncheon Forum.

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is an interfaith-based senior support organization serving seniors. It offers classes instructed by experts in their field, free accompanied transportation to doctors’ offices and pharmaceutical pick-ups, and participation in social events and friendship.  All services are contributed by volunteers. For more information about the Center or for volunteer opportunities, please call (804)706-6689 or go to shepcenter.org.

Adventures in writing

Adventures in writing

Community Jan 22, 2020

Katie Sloan used life experiences to write her first...
Bailey, Heffron to lead school board 

Bailey, Heffron to lead school board 

School Board Jan 22, 2020

The Chesterfield County Public Schools Board has new leadership....

Bills to follow

State News Jan 22, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner This week I will be highlighting bills...

Nominations open for First Annual Chesterfield Community Champions event honoring volunteers

Community Jan 22, 2020

Chesterfield County announced the first annual Chesterfield Community Champions event, honoring...
Lively atmosphere at new veterinary office

Lively atmosphere at new veterinary office

Business Jan 22, 2020

By Marly Fuller Have you ever been to a...
Building the foundation for academics

Building the foundation for academics

Schools Jan 22, 2020

Life has a funny way of directing you where...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.